Two New Orleans teachers were among three people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a rented residence in Mexico City ahead of Dia de Los Muertos – or Day of the Dead – celebrations, their families said.

Jordan Marshall, 28, a 12th-grade English teacher, was curious and loved different cultures, his mom told CNN on Wednesday, while his friend, Courtez Hall, 33, was a seventh-grade social studies teacher in the city. According to his sister, he loved to sing and dance and “was the jokester of the family.”

Marshall, Hall and a woman whose identity CNN is working to confirm were staying at an apartment they’d found on Airbnb in the Mexico capital’s La Rosita neighborhood. The Mexico City attorney general’s office launched an investigation October 30, looking into the “death of three foreigners, derived from possible poisoning by gas inhalation.” Expert studies indicate the gas was carbon monoxide, the attorney general’s statement said.

After detecting an intense smell of gas in the apartment, security guards at a residential complex requested support from local authorities, the statement said, and the agents who arrived found the bodies of a woman and two men.

Paramedics determined they were dead at the scene, the report said. The attorney general’s office has ordered investigations.

The US Embassy confirmed the deaths to CNN affiliate WDSU, saying, “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

Carbon monoxide is an odorless gas found in fumes from fuel burned in vehicles, ranges/stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces or furnaces, according to the CDC. Symptoms of prolonged inhalation include headaches, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

Families remember them fondly

Marshall grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia, his mother, Jennifer Marshall, said.

“He was a bright ray of light, and anyone who came in contact with him never forgot him. We’ve been getting so much love and support from people from all over,” she said. “Jordan was very intellectual and curious. He loved to be immersed in different cultures. He was very passionate about his students and was a very passionate educator.”

Jordan Marshall was intellectual, curious and loved to immerse himself in culture, his mom said. Marshall Family

TaNaja Williams, Hall’s niece, said she was shocked to learn her uncle had died. She called him “the light of my life” and said she’d miss him immensely.

“Any time he walked into the room, it was pure joy and happiness,” she said. “We both loved music. We would always sing together, and I will miss that.”

Her mother – Hall’s sister, Tanieeka – said she will miss everything about her brother.

“He was so full of life. He was always happy, always had a big smile on his face. He was the jokester of the family. He was always in a good place and very intelligent,” she said. “He loved to dance. He loved to sing.”

The school where Courtez Hall teaches released balloons in his honor last week, and the students and his fellow teachers were visibly emotional, Tanieeka Hall said.

The trio traveled to Mexico City for the Day of the Dead holiday, Jennifer Marshall said. Celebrations, which typically spread through Mexico on November 1 and 2, honor departed loved ones and take on a lively tone with attendees sharing poetry and breaking sweet bread together. Elaborately decorated skulls and skull-shaped candies are a regular feature.

Jordan Marshall’s mother traveled to the capital and identified his body, Jennifer Marshall said. After going through a series of steps, she repatriated his body to the United States, she said.

Courtez Hall brought "pure joy and happiness" to any room he entered, his niece says. Hall Family

Hall’s family learned of his death when the US Embassy called his mother on October 31, his mother’s birthday, Tanieeka Hall said. An embassy official told the family he’d been found unresponsive and that foul play was not suspected, the sister said.

“For her to receive that news on her birthday was extremely devastating,” she said.

The Hall family is working to bring his body home and has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses, Tanieeka Hall said.

A call for change

Airbnb called the deaths a “terrible tragedy” and said it stood ready to assist with any inquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones as they grieve such an unimaginable loss. Our priority right now is supporting those impacted as the authorities investigate what happened,” the online home rental company said in its statement.

Jennifer Marshall would like Airbnb and similar services to mandate the use of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors so future tragedies can be avoided, she said. It was not immediately known whether there were working detectors in the apartment.

“We want to make sure his death was not in vain,” Jennifer Marshall said.

Airbnb strongly urges hosts to install carbon monoxide detectors in their residences, it says, and offers free detectors to hosts.

News of the deaths comes just months after reports that three Americans died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Sandals resort on Bahamas’ Great Exuma island.

Two couples reported feeling ill the night of May 5 and were seen by medical staff, Bahamian police said.

The next day, Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were found dead in their villas. Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, 65, was airlifted to the capital, Nassau, for further treatment before being transferred to Florida.