Results are still coming in from the midterm elections, and while many key races have yet to be called, both parties are already celebrating historic victories. Voters across the country elected several breakthrough candidates that will diversify the nation’s political ranks with women, people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and Generation Z.

1. Midterms

The battle for control of Congress – both the House of Representatives and the Senate – still hangs in the balance as results continue to trickle in from crucial midterm contests. It’s too early to call key races – including in Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona – that could determine which party controls the chambers. But in closely-watched Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman will win the state’s Senate seat, CNN projects, and defeat Trump-backed Republican Mehmet Oz. The pickup is a big boost to Democrats’ hopes of clinging to the Senate. Meanwhile, the battle for the House majority, one that favored Republicans, remains unsettled as the red wave that Republicans hoped for has yet to materialize.

2. Abortion

Voters in three states moved to protect abortion rights on Tuesday after a monthslong push from Democrats nationwide to act on the issue in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. While CNN has projected some anti-abortion Republicans will win their races, voters in Michigan, California and Vermont passed initiatives that will protect the right to the procedure. Some measures are still too early to call, including an amendment to Kentucky’s constitution to say that it does not “secure or protect a right” to abortion or the funding of abortion. Meanwhile, voters in Montana considered a ballot referendum that would impose criminal penalties on health care providers who do not act to preserve the life of infants born during the course of an abortion.

3. Inflation

High prices for food, gas and other essentials were at the top of mind for voters as they cast ballots in this year’s midterms, according to preliminary results of national and state exit polls. Around three-quarters of voters nationally said the economy is “poor” or “not good,” and the same share said that inflation – which has hovered around 40-year highs – has caused them severe or moderate hardship. The exit poll results, conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research, are in line with pre-election polling, as well as consumer confidence surveys, all of which show that Americans are worried about the state of the economy. Roughly half of voters also said they approve President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness effort, while nearly the same disapprove.

Video Ad Feedback CNN political director breaks down top issue for most voters 03:40 - Source: CNN

4. Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to slam into Florida’s east coast as a possible Category 1 hurricane in less than 24 hours, prompting evacuations in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Nearly four million people along Florida’s east coast are under hurricane warnings as Nicole is poised to make landfall late Wednesday north of West Palm Beach. The National Hurricane Center predicts the coastal area will receive up to 8 inches of rain and storm surge that could rise to 5 feet. Separately, the storm is barreling toward the launch site of NASA’s Artemis I mission. As a result, the launch – which aims to send an uncrewed spacecraft on a test mission around the moon – has been delayed yet again.

5. Meta

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced major layoffs at the tech giant will begin this morning. The upcoming job cuts will impact 11,000 employees and mark the first broad headcount reductions in the company’s history, Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post to employees today. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, had more than 87,000 employees as of September, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, after it staffed up during the pandemic while business boomed. The reports of significant layoffs at Meta come just days after Twitter, Lyft and Amazon announced sweeping job cuts or pauses on hiring.

Video Ad Feedback All is not well in Zuckerberg's Metaverse 01:13 - Source: CNN

THIS JUST IN

Brittney Griner begins transfer to Russian penal colony

US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner is in the process of being moved to a Russian penal colony where she is due to serve the remainder of a nine-year drug smuggling sentence, her attorneys told CNN today. Russian penal colonies are known for their lack of hygiene and access to medical care, with inmates often subjected to tedious manual labor – such as sewing uniforms for the Russian army or making buttonholes for garments.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Social media influencer gets 11 years in prison for money laundering

This Instagram influencer flaunted a lavish lifestyle of private jets and luxury cars. Now, he’s headed to prison after confessing he made his money through online hacking schemes.

‘The Whale’ trailer previews Brendan Fraser’s buzz-worthy performance

The actor’s portrayal of a reclusive, obese teacher has already been touted as Oscar-worthy. Watch the film’s new trailer here.

Italy hails ‘exceptional’ discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany

Archaeologists have uncovered beautifully preserved bronze statues dating back to ancient Roman times. Take a look at the photos.

Sylvester Stallone is not a fan of ‘Creed III’

Stallone, who began playing “Rocky” in 1976, will not be reprising his role in the new film because he doesn’t like where the franchise is headed.

Sleep deprivation affects nearly half of American adults, study finds

Are you having trouble falling or staying asleep? If so, you’re not alone. Check out these expert tips on achieving better rest.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$2.04 billion

That’s the record Powerball lottery jackpot that a single ticket holder won Tuesday, lottery officials said. The odds of winning the grand prize were 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The lucky winner, who bought the ticket in Altadena, California, has yet to come forward.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

– Esther Crawford, a director of product management at Twitter, saying on Tuesday that the platform will debut a gray “official” check mark to verify government accounts, media and major brands. The announcement comes as Twitter faces widespread criticism over its plan to change the meaning of its blue check mark. Instead of identifying confirmed individuals, particularly public figures, the company said the blue check mark will signify that a user has paid for Twitter Blue, the company’s $8 subscription service.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Video Ad Feedback Rain and snow for the West as Nicole continues to strengthen 02:48 - Source: CNN

AND FINALLY

Virtual vacation to Greece

Take a breather from your busy day and watch this incredibly relaxing time-lapse of Athens, Greece. There’s no harm in pretending like you’re on the other side of the world for two minutes. (Click here to view)