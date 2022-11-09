Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson brings young fan with heart condition to tears with kind gesture

CNN —

It was a Monday Night Football match to remember for one NFL fan thanks to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback surprised Landon Berry, a young fan who suffers from a heart condition, before Jackson played a key part in Baltimore’s 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Landon, who is a self-professed Jackson superfan, was brought to tears when the 2019 NFL MVP walked through the door, immediately running over to him and hugging him.

In a post on Facebook from Landon’s dad Jason, Jackson spent some time with the youngster as the pair threw a ball together.

The NFL fan was wearing a Ravens jersey with Jackson’s name inscribed on the back, which the quarterback duly signed.

Jason Berry explained that the process of making “Landon’s dream come true” by meeting Jackson had been a year long journey.

“It all started over a year ago when Landon said dad you know my favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens,” Jason wrote on Facebook.

“And I said, oh really why is that? He said: ‘because Lamar Jackson is a beast.’

“All he ever talked about is how much he would love to meet him. So I started thinking how can I make this happen?”

Huge shout out to the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jacksonfor making Landon’s dream come true today. It all started over a... Posted by Jason Berry on Sunday, November 6, 2022

Jason explained a friend helped to facilitate the meeting, describing how his “heart melted” when he realized he was “able to fulfill my son’s dream.”

“Well, today was the day and I’ll never forget it. What an unbelievable experience for Landon (one we know he will NEVER forget),” continued Jason, who admitted he’s a Saints fan, but also now a “Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson fan and that’ll never change.”

In a separate post, Landon was seen on the field at Caesars Superdome with Jackson as he warmed up prior to Monday’s game, meeting some of the other Baltimore players and cheering on the Ravens from the stands.

Jackson himself replied to the video on Twitter, saying: “My boy Landon.”

This season is a key one for Jackson, as the quarterback plays for the Ravens against the backdrop of ongoing contract drama with the NFL team.

In the offseason, Jackson was offered an extension worth $250 million, with $133 million guaranteed at signing, from the team.

However, following the fully-guaranteed contracts handed out to the quarterback’s counterparts Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins, Jackson decided to bet on himself by turning down the contract offer and play on an expiring deal.

The move looks to be paying off for the 25-year-old – he has been back to his best and looks in line to sign a huge contract in the offseason, either with Baltimore or with another team.