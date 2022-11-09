gabe sterling king split
Official lays out what the next few weeks look like in Georgia amid runoff
04:06 - Source: CNN
2022 Midterm Elections 15 videos
gabe sterling king split
Official lays out what the next few weeks look like in Georgia amid runoff
04:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Biden Elon Musk SPLIT
Watch: Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with foreign countries are 'worth being looked at'
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
midterm election media
From 'red wave' to Trump blame: Here is how news media covered election night
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump McCarthy SPLIT
Hear Adam Kinzinger's prediction about Trump and McCarthy's relationship
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump desantis split
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump would take back DeSantis endorsement if he could
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE Cupp PA Senate Fetterman Oz split
See conservative analyst's reaction to Oz's loss to Fetterman
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democratic candidate from Florida, running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, appears in an undated handout photo provided October 11, 2022.
25-year-old Florida Democrat wins Gen Z's first House seat
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maricopa county az ballot processing 1 1109
Go behind the scenes of Maricopa County's ballot processing operation
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night hosts live
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pennsylvania Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman gestures onstage at a watch party during the midterm elections at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 2022. - President Joe Biden's party picked up a first seat in the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday as Democrat John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, media projections showed. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN projects Fetterman to beat Oz. Analysts examine how he did it
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
axelrod election night 11/08/22
'Not the normal midterm election': David Axelrod reacts to voting night trends
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Alyssa Farah Griffin Split
Ex-Trump official: Election shows that Trump is holding GOP back
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
CNN analyst: Here's what DeSantis' projected victory could mean for the GOP
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash wallace phillip
Massachusetts elected its first female governor. Hear about other gubernatorial firsts
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john king mw
How competitive House races can predict a red or blue wave
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Washington CNN  — 

If Georgia voters were hoping to avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving, the state’s tightly contested Senate race has other plans.

Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker surpassed the 50% threshold needed to win the race outright Tuesday evening, CNN projects, forcing a runoff election set for December 6.

But what exactly does that mean? And how will the runoff election work?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a runoff and how does it work?

A runoff is an additional election used to determine the winner of a certain race when neither candidate earns the required threshold for victory – in this case, 50%.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates onstage during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates onstage during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Marco Bello/Reuters

Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections: Battle for control of the House and Senate still up in the air

In Georgia, runoffs are more straightforward than general elections in that the candidate with the most votes wins regardless of whether they reach 50% or not.

Georgia’s top elections official, Brad Raffensperger, said counties are already preparing for the December 6 election, and voters can request absentee ballots starting Wednesday through November 28 via the state’s online portal.

Early voting must begin by November 28 in all counties, but Raffensperger said his office anticipates some counties could have early voting on Saturday, November 26 or Sunday, November 27. “We are working with the counties to find out what their plans are on this front,” he said.

Notably, the logistics of the 2022 runoff will be different than in years passed. The 2021 Georgia law that cut the length of runoffs from nine weeks to four means that the deadline for a new voter to register for the runoff election has already passed.

What is at stake?

Put simply, a lot.

Depending on the outcome of Senate races in Arizona and Nevada, voters in Georgia could then – for the second consecutive election cycle – have the Senate majority in their hands.

Top officials from the Democratic and Republican parties told CNN they intend to double down on their significant investments in Georgia, with an increasing assumption that control of the Senate could hinge on the outcome of the runoff.

What are the candidates saying?

In brief remarks on Tuesday night, Walker asked supporters gathered in a hotel ballroom to “hang in there a little bit longer.”

“I’m telling you right now – I didn’t come to lose,” Walker said.

Warnock, meanwhile, told supporters early Wednesday morning, “We’re not sure if this journey is over today, or if there’s still a little work yet to do, but here’s what we do know: We know that when they’re finished counting the votes from today’s election, that we’re going to have received more votes than my opponent.”

Both candidates are expected to speak later Wednesday, aides said, with specific plans still in flux.

CNN’s Gregory Krieg and Ella Nilsen contributed to this report.