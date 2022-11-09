John King 1am Magic wall SCREENGRAB
'That's not a red wave': John King explains what he sees so far
01:46 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
John King 1am Magic wall SCREENGRAB
'That's not a red wave': John King explains what he sees so far
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
scott galloway smerconish iso 10 29 2022
Galloway explains how the attack on Paul Pelosi complicates Musk's vision for Twitter
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Blake Masters
Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark mckinnon new day iso 10 25 2022
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dominion CEO
Dominion CEO says Fox News broadcast election lies even though 'they knew the truth'
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Alex Jones courtroom verdict vpx
CNN reporter describes 'release' from Sandy Hook families as verdict was read
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kanye West Fox News
Kanye West on shirt decision: 'Idea of me wearing it was funny'
02:45
Now playing
- Source: HLN
sandy hook mom testimony
Mom of six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook testifies at trial
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Constance Wu attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
'Fresh Off the Boat' actress details alleged sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robbie Parker testifies alex jones trial
'Emilie's alive, isn't she?': Sandy Hook victim's father gives emotional testimony detailing harassment
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
facebook FILE
Meta employee speaks out on fake Chinese and Russian Facebook accounts
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alex Jones InfoWars
Emotional testimonies from Sandy Hook families at Alex Jones trial
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Lemon CNN new show
Don Lemon speaks for the first time about his big move at CNN
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
canada tv anchor gray hair newday 2
TV anchor says she got fired for letting her hair go gray. See CNN anchors' reaction
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

The White House believes that the press has “egg on their faces, yet again.”

That’s according to a White House official who spoke candidly with CNN on Wednesday about the media’s “red wave” narrative that wasn’t.

Heading into Tuesday, the dominant narrative in the press — especially right-wing media — was that Republicans were on track to have a big, if not monster, night. Focusing largely on the fragile state of the economy, coupled with the fact that the incumbent party historically doesn’t perform well in such elections, the press had all but declared that Democrats would get trounced from coast-to-coast.

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

But as election results came in Tuesday night, the great wave turned into a mere ripple. Pundits such as Ben Shapiro noted the view had gone “from red wave to red wedding.” Even on Fox News, the right-wing cable network that had heavily hyped the red wave presumption to its audience, pundits acknowledged the reality. Marc Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, called it an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.

So what happened?

Norman Ornstein, emeritus scholar at the center-right American Enterprise Institute, suggested that a few factors were at play. Chief among them, a reliance on bad polls (i.e. InsiderAdvantage and Rasmussen), a herd mentality that swept the press, and the tendency to treat this election like midterms of the past when other significant issues (like democracy and abortion) were at play.

But Ornstein also warned of a “more troubling” factor that he believed impacted coverage. “There is so many in the mainstream press that are just fearful to a remarkable degree of being branded as having a liberal bias. And what we see is that the reaction to that is to bend over quadruply backwards to show there is no bias.”

In other words, Ornstein argued, mainstream journalists went along with a red wave narrative because it showed that they were being tough on Democrats. “This business of both-sidesism to show that there is no bias gives us another kind of bias,” he said.

“You put all of that together and it is a s–t show,” Ornstein said.

And while it is likely the GOP will still take the House and could eke out a victory in the Senate, the White House official dinged the press for taking jabs at the administration for its focus on issues outside the economy.

“We talked about fighting inflation constantly,” the official said. “There is also a very significant constituency in this country that is extremely concerned about reproductive rights after Dobbs. The same with political violence and extremism. These all overlap, too.”

“The idea that because inflation is a big problem, we aren’t supposed to address any other issue, that’s just a fallacy and not how campaigns are supposed to work,” the White House official continued, adding that “oversimplification is a trap that it’s important for the press not to fall into.”

It turned out it wasn’t all about the economy as some media pundits had suggested. As CNN’s exit poll showed Tuesday, abortion and the state of democracy were also significant factors in the election.

More than a quarter of voters listed abortion access as a top issue. About 61% said they were unhappy with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and about 7 in 10 of those voters backed a Democratic House candidate. Voters were also deeply concerned about the state of the country’s democracy: about two-thirds said they felt that democracy in the country is somewhat or very threatened.

Bottom line? “Politics has become extremely volatile,” the White House official said, “and I’m not sure that these kinds of sweeping narratives and this obsession with predictions helps anyone.” It’s hard to argue with that.