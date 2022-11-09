CNN —

Hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will present the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards, known as the CMA’s, live from Nashville, Tennessee on ABC on Wednesday night. Here’s what we know about the star-studded country music event:

Performers

The broadcast will kick off with an opening tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who died last month at the age of 90. That tribute will feature performances from Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

Other performers slated to take the CMA stage include Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and the Zac Brown Band, according to the association’s initial lineup announced in October.

Also set to perform are Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and the Brothers Osborne.

Nominees

Lainey Wilson leads the pack with six nods this year, including album of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, music video of the year, musical event of the year and new artist of the year.

Not far behind with five nominations apiece are McBryde, Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally.

Presenters

There’s no shortage of celebrities set to take the stage to hand out the awards. They include: Jessica Chastain, Wynonna Judd, Michael Shannon, Rex Linn, Little Big Town, Lady A and Breland.

Where to watch

The CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, November 9 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The awards show will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.