Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 10, 2022

Election day is over but key races remain uncalled in the U.S. midterm elections. In the U.S. Senate, the balance of power rests in the hands of a few swing states. And in the U.S. House of Representatives, projections show Democrats losing seats, but Republicans may still take control. Next, we’re breaking down the total lunar eclipse that happened this week, because the next one won’t happen until March 14th, 2025. So be sure to mark your calendars!

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10