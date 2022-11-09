Today, you’ll find a deal on Stanley The Master Unbreakable Bottle, discounted holiday greenery and savings on the Apple Magic Keyboard. All that and more below.
$100 From $50 at Zappos
Uggs are practically synonymous with the colder months, and deals on the classic sheepskin footwear are pretty rare. Right now you can save up to 50% on the water-resistant Scuffette II Slipper. Your feet will stay cozy all winter long in these slippers, whether you’re curled up on the couch or out running a quick errand.
$129 $103 at Amazon
The full-size Apple Magic Keyboard provides an extended layout that’s great for navigating spreadsheets. Boasting sleek aesthetics, easy Bluetooth setup and a long-lasting battery, the Magic Keyboard is currently at the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.
$45 From $30 at Amazon
Get a head start on holiday decorating and save. From festive garlands to snow-dusted artificial trees and more, this selection brings a welcome dose of holiday cheer to any home. Browse premium 12-foot trees and more subtle greenery, plus mini versions perfect for apartments.
$72 $38 at REI
Sturdy, insulated and dishwasher-safe, this bottle is a must-have for on-the-go coffee this fall. At full price it’s quite the investment, but right now the Stanley is 42% off — the lowest price we’ve seen — at REI. Constructed from stainless steel and sporting a rubberized grip, this bottle keeps your beverages perfectly hot (or cold), making it a worthy upgrade for daily use.
$21 $13 at Thermoworks
At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Today only, the brand is offering its durable, pocket-size ThermoPop at a solid discount. You definitely don’t want to miss this deal for all upcoming holiday cooking.
More deals to shop
• Right now save 30% on a wide selection of Everlane sweaters and outerwear, just in time for icy temps this winter.
• Target is offering a buy two, get one free deal on a bunch of bestelling books (think Colleen Hoover, Emily Henry and Brené Brown) and toys for all ages (think Uno, Play-Doh and Tapple).
• Craft lovers can save $200 on a Cricut Explore Air 2 bundle right now at Walmart.
• Right now at Target, save on three much-coveted Dyson vacuums and a powerful Dyson air purifier.
• These Bose headphones can block out everything from crying babies on flights to chatty café neighbors and more — and right now they’re $100 off in certified refurbished condition.
• Woot! is running a can’t-miss deal on Rocketbook bundles right now, meaning you can get infinitely reusable notebooks and accessories for half off — plus, save an extra $2 with code TECHWOOT at checkout.
• Gamers (or those shopping gamers’ holiday wish lists) will love this deal on this HyperX bundle — but hurry, the sale ends today.
• Save on these Under Armour pants that transition seamlessly from couch to gym.
• Walgreens is offering a bunch of oral care deals right now — save on Oral-B, Waterpik, Philips Sonicare and more.
• Early Black Friday deals have dropped at Coach Outlet, meaning you can find steep discounts on styles for the whole family.
Deals you may have missed
$45 $22 at Amazon
If your pillows are pancake-like, it’s probably time to refresh them. If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now, with the discount applying in-cart.
Holiday Event
Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear, thanks to Cuup’s limited-time holiday sale. You’ll get $25 off orders of $125 or more and $50 off orders of $200 or more through Nov. 13.
$120 $96 at Calpak
Just in time for holiday travel, Calpak’s bestselling Luka Duffel is 20% off. It’s plush yet durable, minimalist yet chic — and it’s the perfect size for weekend getaways, with handy compartments for all your things. Grab this editor-approved duffel for under $100 now through Nov. 14, no code necessary.