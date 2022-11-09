lottery prep
This is how Powerball security teams protect a record-high jackpot drawing
01:21 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
lottery prep
This is how Powerball security teams protect a record-high jackpot drawing
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 9, 2020: The Twitter logo is seen at the American microblogging and social networking service company Twitter's Headquarters in San Francisco, California, in the evening.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains concerns around the timing of Twitter layoffs
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail marty walsh jobs intv
Labor Secretary reacts to latest job numbers. See what he said
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP addresses the NAACP's (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) 110th National Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan on July 22, 2019.
Hear the NAACP CEO's takeaways from his meeting with Elon Musk
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.
These baristas are leading the union tsunami against Starbucks
04:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
thanksgiving dinner STOCK
Thanksgiving is going to be pricey this year. Here's how you can save money
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet yellen SCREENGRAB October 27 2022
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Jim Cramer visits the New York Stock Exchange opening bell at New York Stock Exchange on August 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
'I did a bad job': Jim Cramer appears emotional as Meta stock plummets
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

So, you won the lottery. Congrats! What do you do now?

Once you’re done screaming and dancing in a shower of Champagne, take a moment to gather yourself and start thinking about the more pragmatic aspects of your new life as a multimillionaire (or billionaire) What will you do with the cash?

Do you take the lump sum or the annuity paid out over time? H

ow much will you give to charity, friends and family?

First things first, according to experts: Keep your mouth shut.

Before you broadcast your sudden windfall to the world, and even before you contact lottery officials, you’ll be wise to surround yourself with a team of lawyers and financial advisers.

Business owner Joe Chahayed smiles as he holds a check with his sons, Joe Chahayed, Jr., left, and Daniel Chahayed, right, outside his Joe's Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. CA Lottery officials presented a CA Lottery's retailer selling bonus check for "One Million US Dollars," for selling the lottery ticket that won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.
Business owner Joe Chahayed smiles as he holds a check with his sons, Joe Chahayed, Jr., left, and Daniel Chahayed, right, outside his Joe's Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. CA Lottery officials presented a CA Lottery's retailer selling bonus check for "One Million US Dollars," for selling the lottery ticket that won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.
Damian Dovarganes/AP

Shop owner scores $1 million bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket

Most states, including California where this week’s record Powerball was won, will not let you claim the prize anonymously, which means you’ll need to act fast to protect yourself before you’re inundated with vultures or new-found relations.

And while this might seem obvious, don’t forget to document your win. Make copies of both sides of your lottery ticket, and then lock it up somewhere only you can access it.

Then, get to work. And it will be a lot of work.

“I think it can be more of a curse than a blessing for some, just in all of the work that has to be done,” said Belinda Herzig, senior wealth strategist at BNY Mellon.

Hiring a lawyer should be a top priority. And not just any lawyer.

“Find an attorney who has experience dealing with people with this level of wealth, because it is different,” says Herzig.

That means aiming for a specialist at a large national law firm.

Next up, you’ll need an accountant and a financial adviser to protect your wealth from “creditors and predators,” as Herzig puts it.

Again, you’ll want to look for experts at larger institutions who have experience figuring all this out. (Your neighbor Gary the CPA might be a great pal who’s done your taxes before, but he almost certainly hasn’t dealt with an influx of wealth like the one you, lucky lotto winner, are dealing with.)

Another thing to keep in mind: It pays to be a good person. One of the biggest winners of the Powerball will be the IRS, which gets its cut in federal income tax, Herzig says, but you can offset some of your tax liability by using philanthropy as a way to receive a charitable deduction, she says.

Once you’re lawyered up and have a solid financial team you trust, have those advisers look over the lottery’s rules before you sign the original ticket, according to State Farm’s consumer-advice site Simple Insights.

The rest is mostly personal finance 101: Pay off your debts, set up savings for college, diversify your investments, keep up a robust emergency fund. Your crack team of helpers can manage it all for you.

But there’s one big piece of the lottery puzzle that you can’t farm out to lawyers, and that’s your mental health. Plenty of past winners serve as cautionary tales about the psychological impact of sudden wealth, and all the changes that come with it.

“The curse of the lottery losers is very real,” Andrew Stoltmann, a lawyer who has represented lottery winners, told CNBC.