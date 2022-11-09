Binance Markets Now
Binance CEO: Regulation helps crypto credibility, but it's not 'a magical pill'
New York CNN Business  — 

The fallout in cryptocurrencies deepened Wednesday as investors were shaken by the failure of one of the sector’s most hyped companies.

Bitcoin tumbled 10% Wednesday to a nearly two-year low of $17,266. The digital asset has fallen some 75% from its all-time high near $69,000 a year ago.

Ether, the second most popular crypto, tumbled 17% to $1,212 — also off 75% from its record high. Virtually all other tokens were also down, fueling contagion concerns in the notoriously unregulated sector.

Visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency Ethereum Crypto and Bitcoin, in Brussels, Belgium on 22 September 2022.
Visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency Ethereum Crypto and Bitcoin, in Brussels, Belgium on 22 September 2022.
Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Proposed tie-up sends shockwaves through crypto markets

Even for assets known for their volatility, it’s been a brutal week.

At the core of the panic is a proposed bailout of FTX, one of the largest crypto exchange platforms, by its larger rival Binance.

On Tuesday, FTX faced a sudden liquidity crisis and agreed to be acquired by Binance — an earthquake in the crypto world. But the deal is far from a sure thing, as Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, tweeted that his company has the right to pull the plug at any time.

That uncertainty has investors on edge about whether the deal will go through.

FTX was previously valued at $32 billion and had weighed the idea of going public. Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, is a celebrity in the crypto scene, having ponied up millions of dollars to bail out struggling digital assets earlier this year as prices tumbled.

Bankman-Fried and Zhao had been trading barbs on social media before abruptly announcing a partnership to bail out FTX. On Sunday, Zhao announced that Binance would liquidate its holdings in FTX as speculation swirled about the company’s financial health. In essence, that forced a $580 million call that Bankman-Fried didn’t have the liquidity to meet.