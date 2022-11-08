The blood moon is observed by astronomy enthusiasts during a total lunar eclipse viewing event in Manila, Philippines, on November 8.

The moon turned a coppery shade of red Tuesday during the second total lunar eclipse of the year.

The eclipse began at 3:02 a.m. ET and ended at 8:50 a.m. ET. At totality, the stage at which the entire moon was in Earth's shadow, the moon turned a dark reddish hue.

A total lunar eclipse occurs approximately once every 1 ½ years on average, with the next total lunar eclipse not taking place until March 2025.

Here are some stunning images that show the moon in all its glory.