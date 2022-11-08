In pictures: November's total lunar eclipse
Updated 5:05 PM EST, Tue November 8, 2022
The moon turned a coppery shade of red Tuesday during the second total lunar eclipse of the year.
The eclipse began at 3:02 a.m. ET and ended at 8:50 a.m. ET. At totality, the stage at which the entire moon was in Earth's shadow, the moon turned a dark reddish hue.
A total lunar eclipse occurs approximately once every 1 ½ years on average, with the next total lunar eclipse not taking place until March 2025.
Here are some stunning images that show the moon in all its glory.