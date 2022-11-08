The blood moon is observed by astronomy enthusiasts during a total lunar eclipse viewing event in Manila, Philippines, on November 8.
In pictures: November's total lunar eclipse
George Calvelo/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Updated 5:05 PM EST, Tue November 8, 2022

The moon turned a coppery shade of red Tuesday during the second total lunar eclipse of the year.

The eclipse began at 3:02 a.m. ET and ended at 8:50 a.m. ET. At totality, the stage at which the entire moon was in Earth's shadow, the moon turned a dark reddish hue.

A total lunar eclipse occurs approximately once every 1 ½ years on average, with the next total lunar eclipse not taking place until March 2025.

Here are some stunning images that show the moon in all its glory.

The full moon sets during a total lunar eclipse, behind the Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol dome, on the morning of the US midterm election, in Washington, DC, on November 8.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
This month's full moon, known as the beaver moon, rises over buildings during a light show in Beijing on November 7.
Fred Lee/Getty Images
The full moon rises at Manly Beach in Sydney ahead of a total lunar eclipse on November 8. Australians experienced the first visible total lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday.
Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
The Earth's shadow passes in front of the moon during the lunar eclipse, as Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building in Buffalo, New York, does her part to light up the early morning sky on November 8.
Derek Gee/AP
The full moon rises behind the Edge NYC observation deck ahead of a lunar eclipse in New York City on November 7, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey.
Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images
The beaver blood moon is seen during its partial eclipse from the Antipolo Cathedral, in Antipolo, Philippines, on November 8.
Ryan Eduard Benaid/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP
The blood moon sets behind the US Capitol on November 8, in Washington, DC. In a total lunar eclipse, the Earth's atmosphere disperses sunlight, causing the moon's rusty red appearance.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
The beaver moon is seen rising behind Gran Sasso d'Italia peaks from L'Aquila, Italy, on November 7.
Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto/Getty Images
The full moon rises behind the Çamlica mosque in Istanbul on November 8.
Emrah Gurel/AP
The full moon rises over the cooling towers of the Trillo Nuclear Power Plant in Guadalajara, Spain, on November 7.
Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket/Getty Images
The full moon is seen on the beach of Jurerê Internacional in Florianópolis, Brazil, on November 8.
Amauri Nehn/NurPhoto/Getty Images
A passenger plane flies past the full moon before landing at San Francisco International Airport, as seen from Foster City, California, on November 7.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
The lunar eclipse is seen over Tawi bridge in Jammu, India, on November 8.
Channi Anand/AP
The last total lunar eclipse for 2.5 years stunned viewers on November 8. This view is from Albany, New York.
Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto/AP
The Earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse, as seen past Christmas lights at a public square in Caracas, Venezuela, early on November 8.
Matias Delacroix/AP
A young boy gazes at the moon on Manly Beach in Sydney as a partial eclipse begins on November 8.
Brook Mitchell/Getty Images