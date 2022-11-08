lottery prep
This is how Powerball security teams protect a record-high jackpot drawing
01:21 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
lottery prep
This is how Powerball security teams protect a record-high jackpot drawing
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi AC360 intv vpx
Pelosi describes her experience following husband's attack that was intended for her
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
university of kentucky student arrested racial slurs
Video: White college student calls Black student the N-word, now faces criminal charges
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York on Monday October 31, 2022.
Abdul-Jabbar: Kyrie Irving being 'used' to spread antisemitic messages
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
Did 'Top Gun: Maverick' bring us back to theaters? Inside the decision to hold the film for two years
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
tapper vpx
Tapper reacts to Trump attorney's unsubstantiated election claim
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
4 yr old boy/ WTMJ
4-year-old's quick thinking saves mom's life during medical emergency
02:08
Now playing
- Source: HLN
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Deanna Evans, medical assistant and center manager, sets up a room for an abortion patient on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at the Planned Parenthood Tempe Regional Health Center in Tempe, Arizona. Rachel Woolf for CNN
Exclusive: Inside the Arizona abortion clinic with 'nightmarish' atmosphere
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AZ voter questions thumb 2
Watch Republican election official answer skeptics' voting questions
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ronna mcdaniel sotu iso 11 06 2022
RNC chair urges people not to intimidate voters or poll watchers
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jordan klepper
Hear Jordan Klepper describe what surprised him about interviewing election deniers
04:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dana bash michigan voters
GOP-leaning voter in key state reveals what convinced him to vote for Tudor Dixon
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tanzania plane rescue vo wcnntm thumb vpx
Video shows passengers standing on top of plane after crashing
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 03: Aaron Carter performs at Gramercy Theatre on March 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/WireImage)
A look back on Aaron Carter's life and career
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a pre-election rally to support Republican candidates in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 5, 2022.
Trump criticizes DeSantis with new nickname at rally
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nyc apartment fire vpx HLN screengrab
Firefighters rescue woman dangling from 20th-story window
00:41
Now playing
- Source: HLN
CNN  — 

Powerball players should hold on to their tickets through Tuesday morning, when the winning numbers for the largest lottery jackpot ever are expected to be announced after Monday night’s drawing was delayed, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

The delay was initially caused by one participating lottery that needed extra time to complete required security protocols, the California Lottery said.

Later, the Multi-State Lottery Association released a statement explaining that one participating lottery needed more time to process its sales and play data.

The organization explained that all 48 participating lotteries are required to submit their sales and plays before the winning numbers can be selected.

“Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win,” the statement said.

“Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning,” it continued.

The delay for the highly anticipated drawing came as the Powerball lottery jackpot swelled to $1.9 billion Monday, according to the California Lottery, making it the largest lotto prize ever offered – just as its organizers intended when they changed the odds in 2015.

There were no winning tickets sold for Saturday’s drawing of an estimated $1.6 billion, already the highest lotto prize offered. The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3 in Pennsylvania.

That jackpot value is the amount a winner would get if they took 30 graduated annual installments, though a winner can also choose the cash option to get a single lump sum of lesser value. For the $1.9 billion jackpot, the winner can choose between getting 30 equal payments of about $63 million per year or receiving a lump sum cash value of about $929 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016, when three winners split a prize advertised at $1.586 billion. Each took their share of the cash value, which added up to $983.5 million.

A person fills out a Powerball play slip for the 1.6 billion dollar jackpot in New York City, U.S., November 4, 2022.
A person fills out a Powerball play slip for the 1.6 billion dollar jackpot in New York City, U.S., November 4, 2022.
David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Why is the Powerball prize at a record? Thank Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

Yes, that means the cash value of the current “record” $1.9 billion jackpot is less than the cash value of the $1.586 billion jackpot six years ago. You can thank the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hikes for that discrepancy.

Powerball draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Powerball is played by charging $2 per ticket and having players choose five white balls between the numbers 1 to 69 and a red Powerball from the numbers 1 to 26. If a player gets all six numbers correct, they win the massive jackpot.

Stories of lottery winners

  • Delaware woman won $100k lottery – and then another $300k on the way home.
  • Die-hard NASCAR fan won six-figure lottery by honoring Dale Earnhardt.
  • Teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery.

    • The odds of winning the jackpot by matching all 5 numbers and the Powerball number are one in 292.2 million.

    Prior to 2015, though, the white balls were numbered 1 to 59 and the Powerball was numbered 1 to 35. The change means that now gamblers have better odds of winning small prizes but worse odds of winning the jackpot, making it more likely that the big number will grow to record sizes.

    “This Powerball game is delivering exactly what our players want,” Powerball Product Group Chairperson Drew Svitko said in a statement prior to Saturday’s drawing. “We are witnessing history in the making with this $1.6 billion jackpot! What’s also exciting is that this run has already created millions of winners, including nearly 100 players who have won prizes worth $1 million or more.”

    CNN’s Shawn Nottingham and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.