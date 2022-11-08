CNN —

Get '5 Things' in your inbox If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

The 2022 midterm elections are here. Your vote today – combined with the millions already cast in pre-election voting – will decide which party controls the chambers of Congress for the next two years. Dozens of key races are on the ballot, including governorships, secretaries of states and attorneys general that will impact your communities. Check this guide to see when polls close in your area tonight so you can make plans to submit your vote on time.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Election Day

Americans will head to the polls today to vote in the high-stakes midterm elections. Democrats are playing defense in blue-state strongholds as they aim to hold on to the House of Representatives. Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to win back control of the House. A handful of swing-state showdowns will decide the future of the Senate, which is currently split 50-50. The political world is closely watching six states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada – where multiple critical races could shift the balance of power. What happens in these states will also impact issues like abortion rights, economic policy, education and the climate crisis both inside their borders and across the country. The elections will also decide numerous state officials and ballot measures.

2. Twitter

Twitter’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, promised not to alter any of the platform’s content policies until after the midterm elections. Days ago, he also pushed back his $8 “blue check” verification plan. However, some analysts say the changes he has already made at the company have left it in a state of disarray at a very critical time. Officials overseeing the elections say there is no evidence so far of any specific or credible threats to election infrastructure but made clear that private platforms such as Twitter are solely responsible for managing any misinformation that may appear on their sites. This has sparked concerns as Musk laid off thousands of employees across the company last week, including cuts to specific teams which help elevate reliable information on the platform about elections and other news events.

Video Ad Feedback Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it? 02:26 - Source: CNN

3. Storm watch

Subtropical Storm Nicole is on track to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane this week as it approaches Florida. The storm is packing torrential rain and damaging winds that could lead to dangerous storm surges beginning Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said. More than 20 million people are under tropical storm alerts from Florida to Georgia. Additionally, more than 13 million others are under storm surge warnings or hurricane watches in the region. Forecasts show Nicole is not expected to intensify rapidly as Hurricane Ian did in late September when it killed at least 120 people in its path. However, it is expected to impact some of the same Florida communities that are still reeling from Ian’s destruction.

4. Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say that newly arrived Western air defense systems will help deal with the threat of Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly being purchased by Russia. But Ukraine’s Air Force might need to target the Iranian missiles at their launch sites – which would probably be well inside Russia. “They must somehow be destroyed, probably from where they are launched. Because we have no effective means of fighting ballistic [missiles], except for their physical destruction at the launch stage,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said. CNN has previously reported that Iran is preparing to send about 1,000 additional weapons – including short-range ballistic missiles and attack drones – to Russia to assist their war efforts.

Video Ad Feedback Retired general explains how Ukraine can achieve their military objectives 02:47 - Source: CNN

5. Uvalde

A Texas judge in Uvalde has sealed autopsy reports of the victims killed during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in May. In a motion to seal the records, prosecutors had argued the autopsies could reveal information that authorities need to preserve until the investigation into the shooting is completed. It is unclear how long the records will remain sealed. The decision comes six months after a gunman stormed into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers inside two adjoining classrooms. Law enforcement officers from across the state arrived at the school within minutes, but the gunman remained alive in the classrooms for 77 minutes before a tactical unit finally forced its way and killed him, according to a timeline from authorities.

Video Ad Feedback Girl calls 911 during Uvalde shooting. Here's what her dad taught her at home 03:35 - Source: CNN

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Rebel Wilson announces the birth of her first child

The “Pitch Perfect” star has welcomed a new addition to the family! Here’s a photo of her daughter, Royce Lillian.

People magazine names this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Here’s a hint: People around the world are smitten with this heartthrob actor, who many still call “Captain America.”

Indianapolis Colts fire head coach, introduce surprising replacement

Former Colts Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach of the team – despite never coaching at the collegiate or NFL level.

Was ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ the movie that brought us back to theaters?

The blockbuster film was strategically held for two years so it could eventually premiere in theaters. Click here for an inside look into the decision process.

See what happens when a coffee connoisseur tries deep-frying coffee

Here’s a stunning revelation… deep-fried coffee is surprisingly tasty, according to renowned barista James Hoffmann.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$25 billion

That’s how much American consumers borrowed in September, according to new data from the Federal Reserve, as decades-high inflation continues to weigh heavily on Americans. In the second quarter of this year, credit card balances also saw their largest year-over-year increases in more than two decades, according to separate data from the New York Federal Reserve.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“He was not looking for Paul, he was looking for me.”

– House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, telling CNN that the recent attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, will factor into her decision about her political future after the midterm elections. In her first sit-down interview since the attack, Pelosi revealed stunning details Monday about her husband’s condition and also reflected on the fact that she appears to have been the intended target. Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer at the couple’s home in San Francisco by a male assailant last month, authorities said. He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and other serious injuries before being released from the hospital last week.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Video Ad Feedback Rain and snow for the West and warm temperatures for the South 01:49 - Source: CNN

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Meet the Voice of the Early Internet

Meet the voice of the early internet

If you used to log on to the internet in the 1990’s, this man’s voice may sound very familiar to you. (Click here to view)