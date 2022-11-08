Ron Baron interviewed Elon Musk at the he 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference on November 4, 2022.
Musk lashes out in interview as brands pause Twitter ads
01:41 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
Ron Baron interviewed Elon Musk at the he 29th Annual Baron Investment Conference on November 4, 2022.
Musk lashes out in interview as brands pause Twitter ads
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 9, 2020: The Twitter logo is seen at the American microblogging and social networking service company Twitter's Headquarters in San Francisco, California, in the evening.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains concerns around the timing of Twitter layoffs
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail marty walsh jobs intv
Labor Secretary reacts to latest job numbers. See what he said
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP addresses the NAACP's (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) 110th National Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan on July 22, 2019.
Hear the NAACP CEO's takeaways from his meeting with Elon Musk
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
video thumbnail ward rape pkg
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.
These baristas are leading the union tsunami against Starbucks
04:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
thanksgiving dinner STOCK
Thanksgiving is going to be pricey this year. Here's how you can save money
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Elon Musk just bought Twitter. Here are the winners and losers
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet yellen SCREENGRAB October 27 2022
Hear what Janet Yellen thinks of the US economy right now
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 03: Jim Cramer visits the New York Stock Exchange opening bell at New York Stock Exchange on August 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
'I did a bad job': Jim Cramer appears emotional as Meta stock plummets
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business  — 

Twitter said Tuesday evening that to resolve ambiguity about which accounts on its platform have been identity-verified — as opposed to those simply paying $8 a month for a blue check mark on their profiles — the company will introduce a new, gray check mark as part of an “official” label.

A screenshot posted by Esther Crawford, a director of product management at the company, showed how the new label would appear. The screenshot displayed Twitter’s own account profile, which included the standard blue check mark beside its display name as well as a gray check mark and the word “Official” underneath its account handle.

A visit to Twitter’s currently live profile did not display the gray check mark, suggesting the feature has not yet been implemented.

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase,” Crawford tweeted. “Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”

Crawford also confirmed that the forthcoming option to pay for a blue check mark will not include an identity verification requirement.

“We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types,” Crawford said.

A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's San Francisco offices on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's San Francisco offices on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger/AP

Twitter could be a new wild card for the midterms

In recent days, Twitter has been met with widespread criticism over its plan to change the meaning of the blue check mark away from identifying confirmed individuals, particularly public figures, toward a new meaning signifying that a user has paid for Twitter Blue, the company’s subscription service.

Election security experts warned of the likelihood that bad actors could pay for a blue check mark, then change their display names to impersonate government officials or other authoritative sources of information.

After appearing to ready the feature for rollout over the weekend, Twitter later decided to delay the deployment until after the midterms, CNN has previously reported. Also over the weekend, Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk vowed that accounts caught engaging in undisclosed impersonation would be permanently banned without warning, reversing earlier promises that so-called “permabans” would be extremely rare.

Musk’s announcement came after numerous celebrity accounts used their verified status to mock Musk’s paid verification plan, by modifying their accounts to resemble his.