People cast their ballots inside the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex in Los Angeles on Monday, November 7.

The midterm elections on Tuesday will decide which party controls the chambers of Congress for the next two years.

Democrats are playing defense in blue-state strongholds such as New York, Washington and Oregon as they aim to hold on to the House of Representatives. Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to win back control of the House.

A handful of swing state showdowns will decide the destiny of the Senate, which is currently split 50-50. Some of the key Senate races to watch are in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

A Republican triumph in either the House or the Senate has the potential to curtail Joe Biden's presidency and set up an acrimonious two years of political standoffs ahead of the 2024 race for the White House.

Dozens of governorships, secretaries of states and attorneys general are also on the ballot.