People cast their ballots inside the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex in Los Angeles on Monday, November 7.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 12:26 AM EST, Tue November 8, 2022

The midterm elections on Tuesday will decide which party controls the chambers of Congress for the next two years.

Democrats are playing defense in blue-state strongholds such as New York, Washington and Oregon as they aim to hold on to the House of Representatives. Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to win back control of the House.

A handful of swing state showdowns will decide the destiny of the Senate, which is currently split 50-50. Some of the key Senate races to watch are in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

A Republican triumph in either the House or the Senate has the potential to curtail Joe Biden's presidency and set up an acrimonious two years of political standoffs ahead of the 2024 race for the White House.

Dozens of governorships, secretaries of states and attorneys general are also on the ballot.

Mail-in ballots are processed in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday.
George Frey/Getty Images
Voters wait in line to make corrections to their ballots at City Hall in Philadelphia on Monday. Thousands of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania are <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/07/politics/pennsylvania-ballots-risk-rejection" target="_blank">at risk of being rejected</a> because of missing or incorrect dates, missing signatures, or missing secrecy envelopes.
Matt Rourke/AP
An election worker collects an absentee ballot from a car in Detroit on Sunday.
Nick Hagen/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Voters in Milwaukee fill out their absentee ballots at the Madison Central Public Library on Sunday. It was the last day of early voting there.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
An election worker inspects a mail-in ballot in Phoenix on Sunday.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
People wait in line to cast their ballots in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.
Gaelen Morse/Reuters
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson signs his ballot envelope with his twin daughters on Saturday.
Sara Stathas/The Washington Post/Getty Images
A voter uses his own magnifying glass while casting his ballot in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Joy Mahoney votes in Cincinnati as her daughter plays below her on Friday.
Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times/Redux
Voters line up outside a polling place in Cedar Park, Texas, on Friday.
Scott Coleman/Zuma
Election workers Greg Petty, left, and Richard Conklin close down a voting station in Central City, Colorado, at the end of the day on Friday.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Clark County poll workers usher in long lines of voters in Las Vegas on Friday.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images
People wait in line to cast their ballots in Mableton, Georgia, on Friday.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Election workers move voting machines onto trucks Wednesday before their delivery to polling sites in Warrington, Pennsylvania.
Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times/Redux
A "Vote NYC" sign is displayed at a polling station in Brooklyn, New York, on October 29.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
President Joe Biden and his granddaughter Natalie, a first-time voter, prepare to cast their ballots in Wilmington, Delaware, on October 29.
Tasos Katopodis/Pool/Reuters
A ballot drop box is seen outside a polling place in Silver Spring, Maryland, on October 28.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
A poll worker in Silver Spring puts out stickers for voters on October 28.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Cornelius Whiting fills out his ballot September 26 at an early voting location in Alexandria, Virginia.
Andrew Harnik/AP