Disney’s fourth quarter earnings were a mix of good and bad news.
The good: the company added 12.1 million new Disney+ subscribers, for a total of 164.2 million global subscribers, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations.
The bad: Disney missed projections for other aspects of its business, including revenue And its spending to maintain its streaming business proved to be costly, as it lost $1.5 billion in the quarter. In the same quarter a year ago, the company lost $634 million.
Revenue for the quarter was $20.1 billion, up 9% from last year. Analysts, however, were expecting over $21 billion.
The results sent Disney’s stock down more than 6% in after hours trading.
