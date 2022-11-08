MAS and Pa Oh Ga
2022 Midterms: Place Your Bets
13:59 - Source: CNN
Markets and Investing 16 videos
MAS and Pa Oh Ga
2022 Midterms: Place Your Bets
13:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

#RedWave? #VoteBlue? Wall Street only saw green on this midterm Election Day. Stocks surged Tuesday, marking their third straight day of solid gains.

The Dow was up more than 350 points, or 1% in midday trading Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both rose roughly 1%. The Dow has now rallied nearly 1,200 points since Friday.

Stocks first took off Friday after the jobs report showed solid gains in payrolls but also a slight uptick in the unemployment rate. That led to increased hopes that the Federal Reserve might soon be able to pull back on the size of its interest rate hikes.

Voters mark their ballot in a privacy booth at West Side High School during early voting in New York City.
Voters mark their ballot in a privacy booth at West Side High School during early voting in New York City.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

What midterm elections could mean for the US economy

But this week’s rally seems to be mostly about politics. Investors are betting that Republicans will gain ground in the House and Senate and possibly even win control of both chambers of Congress.

If that were to happen, President Biden and the rest of the Democrats will be faced with a divided government. That could lead to more gridlock, which Wall Street often cheers.

Still, stocks have historically tended to rally following elections no matter who is in power or if the White House and Congress are both controlled by the same party. Truth be told, corporate earnings, economic data and interest rates matter more to Wall Street than politics.