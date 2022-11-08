Today, you’ll find a deal on Greenworks lawn mower, a discounted low profile keyboard we love and savings on our favorite upright vacuum. All that and more below.

Zappos The “Why Wait” Sale iStock Now through Nov. 14, shoppers can get an early start on Black Friday savings at Zappos. Get bestselling brands for less — everything from LL Bean to Kate Spade to Polo Ralph Lauren is on sale, with discounts in every category.

Editor Favorite Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows $45 $22 at Amazon Amazon If your pillows are pancake-like, it’s probably time to refresh them. If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now, with the discount applying in-cart.

Greenworks Brushless Cordless Push Lawn Mower $430 $350 at Amazon Amazon Right now, Amazon is offering this Greenworks lawn mower almost 20% off, the lowest price in months. Get your yard in tip-top shape for less right now.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 $300 $170 at Amazon Shark With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now, the vacuum is heavily discounted at Amazon, meaning you can achieve squeaky clean floors for less. At almost half off, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss.

Lowest Price Cooler Master SK653 Keyboard $155 $113 at Amazon Cooler Master With a full complement of keys in a minimalist frame that doesn’t take up too much room on your desk, easy-to-use software and cross-platform compatibility, the Cooler Master SK653 is a big improvement over low-profile membrane keyboards. Right now, you can score our pick for the best full size low profile keyboard at an all-time low price on Amazon.

More deals to shop

• Right now, our premium SSD pick is over half off at Amazon, so shop the Sandisk Extreme Pro right now.

• Get 20% off bedding and more sitewide at Boll & Branch with code HOME22.

• Save 15% on chic, minimalist homewares from Hay right now.

• If holiday travel is in your future, save now Monos, where you’ll get up to 40% off sitewide with code EARLYBF2022.

• Save on this powerful self-emptying Roomba model right now at Walmart.

• A bunch of Samsung OLED and QLED TVs are discounted right now at Amazon, perfect for upgrading your at-home movie nights.

• Save $70 on a pair of refurbished AirPods 3 at eBay right now.

• Tackle dirt and grime for less with this discounted Sun Joe pressure washer.

• Leather home goods from Gathre bring sophistication to any space — and right now you can save up to 30% on your purchase.

• If the New York City Marathon inspired you to hit the pavement again, be sure to grab a new pair of running shoes on sale at REI right now.

Deals you may have missed

Great Jones Holiday Sale Noah Fecks Direct-to-consumer brand Great Jones offers high-quality and colorful cookware that imbues your kitchen with a delightfully chic retro vibe. Right now you can save up to 50% during its biggest sale ever — think discounts on beloved hot dishes and the Sweetie Pie for all your upcoming holiday desserts. Sales at Great Jones are rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something.

Lowest Price iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $799 $749 at Amazon Amazon The iPad Pro line is designed for and targeted toward those who want the most powerful and capable tablet Apple has to offer. Right now you can score the latest 11-inch iPad Pro $50 off, thanks to a sale at Amazon. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this new model, so snag it now if you’ve been waiting to purchase the best premium tablet.

Lowest Price Apple Watch Series 8 $499 $389 at Amazon Amazon If you’re looking to enter the world of Apple Watch, now’s a great time. You can save 22% on the versatile Apple Watch Series 8, which boasts a large always-on display and fast charging. This latest model improves upon the Series 7, which is already our favorite. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this option, so act now if you’ve been considering an upgrade.

Editor Favorite Cuup Holiday Event Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear, thanks to Cuup’s limited-time holiday sale. You’ll get $25 off orders of $150 or more and $50 off orders of $250 or more through Nov. 13.