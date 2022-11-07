A makeshift memorial honoring those recently killed is formed around Robb Elementary School on July 10, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Eric Gay/AP
A Texas district court judge in Uvalde has sealed autopsy reports of those killed during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in May.

Judge Camile Dubose of the 38th District Court on Friday ordered the records be sealed and provided to the local district attorney “for the purpose of assisting in the investigation and potential prosecution or prosecutions” connected to the ongoing investigation.

In a motion to seal the records, prosecutors had argued the autopsies could reveal information that authorities need to preserve until the investigation into the shooting is completed.

“The types, number, and manner in which injuries were inflicted in this case includes information vital to the investigation, apprehension and potential prosecution of individuals that may be criminally responsible,” the motion reads.

FILE - In this photo from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. This week's release of the striking video showing police inaction during the Uvalde school shooting provoked one unexpected response — anger toward the two Texas news outlets, even though their scoop provided what many in the community were seeking. The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV faced complaints of insensitivity toward families of the 19 children and two adults killed by a gunman at Robb elementary school on May 24. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
It is unclear how long the records will remain sealed, with the motion adding they will be hidden “from public inspection until further order of this court.”

The decision comes six months after a gunman stormed into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers inside two adjoining classrooms. Law enforcement from across the state arrived to the school within minutes, but the gunman remained alive in the classrooms for 77 minutes before a tactical unit finally forced their way and killed him, according to a timeline from authorities.

State officials have repeatedly misstated the timeline and the actions of the 376 law enforcement personnel who arrived to the scene, and the Uvalde mayor has accused the Texas Department of Public Safety of a “cover-up.”

It remains unclear whether some of those who died might have survived if they had received prompt medical care for their wounds.