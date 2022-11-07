CNN —

Get '5 Things' in your inbox If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

Millions of people will vote across the US and its territories in key elections this week. And while the overwhelming majority of Americans will perform their civic duty without experiencing any issues, some political analysts are urging voters to be vigilant about predictable conspiracy theories that could be in circulation.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Midterms

On the eve of Tuesday’s midterm elections, candidates across the US are making their closing arguments before voters head to the polls. Several presidents have also descended on various states for a final midterm push. President Joe Biden is set to join a rally tonight in Maryland. Former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis held dueling events in Florida on Sunday. On Saturday, Biden made a rare joint appearance with former President Barack Obama to boost Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the key state of Pennsylvania, while Trump also held a rally in the state. Voters will decide the fate of both chambers of Congress, with all 435 seats of the House up for grabs. Thirty-five of the 100 Senate seats are also on the line – in addition to dozens of governorships, secretaries of state and attorneys general. Find out how and when to vote in your state here.

2. Storms

Many Florida residents who are still recovering from Hurricane Ian are being asked to prepare for a possible tropical system later this week. Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the southwest Atlantic about 555 miles east of the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said, and could impact Florida on Election Day. Specifically, Tuesday’s current forecast calls for breezy to gusty conditions for much of the Florida Peninsula and rain chances will increase throughout the day for central and eastern cities. Weather forecast models are showing at least 3 to 6 inches of rainfall across the state through Thursday, with isolated higher amounts possible. Meanwhile, forecasts show a second system in the Atlantic may develop, but it will not impact land over the next several days.

3. Ukraine

About 4.5 million Ukrainians have been left without power today as Russia steps up its attacks on civilian infrastructure, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Households across the country have been disconnected from power under an emergency schedule aimed at stabilizing the nation’s fragile electric grid. Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure has been under severe strain since Russia began attacking power plants on October 10, ushering in fears of a cold, dark winter. The mayor of Kyiv has encouraged some residents to think about staying with family and friends outside of the main city if it is left without electricity or water. All possible action plans are being considered in the case of an emergency, but there are no current plans to evacuate the city, according to a statement from the Kyiv City Council.

Video Ad Feedback Ukraine's military find something they feared searching for missing soldiers 04:21 - Source: CNN

4. Apple

Amid strong global demand for Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup, the tech giant announced Sunday that shipments will be “temporarily impacted” by Covid restrictions in China. The company said in a statement that its assembly facility located in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou is “currently operating at significantly reduced capacity” due to Covid curbs. As a result, the company said it expects lower shipments of some iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated, which will cause longer wait times. It remains unclear how long the delays will be. The impacted facility has been grappling with a Covid-19 outbreak since mid-October that caused panic among its migrant workers. Last week, authorities imposed a seven-day lockdown of the area that houses the factory.

5. Iran

Iranian lawmakers have demanded that their state officials “show no leniency” to protesters as thousands of people continue to rally on the streets despite the threat of arrest. In a letter cited by state-run Press TV on Sunday, the lawmakers call for protesters to be taught a “good lesson” to deter others who threaten the authority of the Iranian government. The Islamic Republic is facing one of the biggest shows of dissent ever following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died after being detained by the morality police allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly. The letter was signed by 227 of Iran’s 290 members of Parliament, state media said. Iran has already charged at least 1,000 people in Tehran province for their alleged involvement in the nationwide protests.

Video Ad Feedback Iranian activist: The time for apologies is over 06:54 - Source: CNN

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Nick Carter shares his heartbreak over brother Aaron’s death

Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, shared a touching post on social media about the death of his younger brother Aaron at 34. Read it here.

Man says ‘flaming basketball’ that fell from the sky destroyed his home

Authorities in Nevada are investigating what started a fire shortly after this glowing object was seen falling from the sky in the area.

UPS truck lost high school students’ standardized tests

The SATs are already stressful as it is… now, more than 50 students at a Texas high school may have to retake them after their tests flew out of a UPS truck.

There’s no need to start hoarding turkeys

If you plan on cooking the traditional Thanksgiving meal, supply chain issues haven’t impacted turkeys this holiday season – but they will be pricier.

Houston Astros won the World Series

In a thrilling Game 6, the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday 4-1. See the World Series in pictures here.

IN MEMORIAM

Coy Gibbs, the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs, has died at the age of 49, the racing team announced. The cause of his death has not been announced, but he died just hours after his 20-year-old son, Ty, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$1.9 billion

That’s how much the estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to after there were no winners in Saturday night’s drawing, according to the California Lottery. That value makes it the largest lotto prize ever offered. The odds of winning this jackpot are tremendously rare: about one in 292.2 million. But if you’re still willing to test your luck, the next drawing takes place today at 10:59 p.m. ET.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Our views and research on cannabis have changed; federal laws have changed. It’s time for our policies to do the same.”

– Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat, telling CNN she believes “overly restrictive” laws on marijuana have created a “pipeline to prisons.” Maryland and four other states – Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota – will give voters the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for people age 21 and older this week. If approved, the states would join the 19 (along with Washington, DC,) where recreational use is currently legal.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Video Ad Feedback Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the southwestern Atlantic 01:50 - Source: CNN

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Meet the King of Fake Cash

Meet the king of fake cash

Did you know that most of the fake money used in movies and TV is from one source? Watch this video to meet a man who can legally make fake cash. (Click here to view)