tucker carlson biden speech
Biden gave an election warning, Tucker Carlson blasted him for it
02:17 - Source: CNN Business
Media 16 videos
tucker carlson biden speech
Biden gave an election warning, Tucker Carlson blasted him for it
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
scott galloway smerconish iso 10 29 2022
Galloway explains how the attack on Paul Pelosi complicates Musk's vision for Twitter
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Blake Masters
Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark mckinnon new day iso 10 25 2022
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dominion CEO
Dominion CEO says Fox News broadcast election lies even though 'they knew the truth'
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Alex Jones courtroom verdict vpx
CNN reporter describes 'release' from Sandy Hook families as verdict was read
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kanye West Fox News
Kanye West on shirt decision: 'Idea of me wearing it was funny'
02:45
Now playing
- Source: HLN
sandy hook mom testimony
Mom of six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook testifies at trial
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Constance Wu attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
'Fresh Off the Boat' actress details alleged sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robbie Parker testifies alex jones trial
'Emilie's alive, isn't she?': Sandy Hook victim's father gives emotional testimony detailing harassment
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
facebook FILE
Meta employee speaks out on fake Chinese and Russian Facebook accounts
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alex Jones InfoWars
Emotional testimonies from Sandy Hook families at Alex Jones trial
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Lemon CNN new show
Don Lemon speaks for the first time about his big move at CNN
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
canada tv anchor gray hair newday 2
TV anchor says she got fired for letting her hair go gray. See CNN anchors' reaction
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

The first major test of the election denialism era has arrived.

Tuesday’s midterms will be the first significant contest since conspiracy theories and lies about the US election process swallowed one of its two major parties whole. A recent poll found a disturbing 66% of Republicans still believe that President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.

In truth, the toxicity in the country’s information well has only gotten worse since 2020. The right-wing media apparatus has spent months laying the groundwork for contesting the results of the 2022 midterms if the votes don’t go their way. Major stars such as Tucker Carlson have not only been giving their audiences reason to question the vote, but have effectively been encouraging them to do so. It’s difficult to put into words how dominant election lies are in the information universe in which Republicans almost exclusively get their news. It cannot be overstated.

A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

And the 2022 midterms could bring even more challenges. Margaret Sullivan, the media critic and recent author of “Newsroom Confidential,” noted how much more complex the midterms could be to cover, given that in 2020 former President Donald Trump was the only major candidate refusing to accept the reality of the vote. “It was simpler in a way, in that it was one big contest,” she said, adding that this year’s midterms are “a lot more complicated” because there are multiple races that could be contested occurring across the country. “It requires a lot more nuance,” she noted.

Zooming further out, news organizations and social media platforms, where many now get their information, are battling a vexing and toxic environment. In recent days, conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul Pelosi have gone viral, new Twitter owner Elon Musk — who boosted those conspiracies — has upended one of the world’s most powerful communications platforms, Russia is reactivating its disinformation bots, and major candidates in the GOP are priming supporters to deny election results should they lose.

There will, of course, be some election blunders. As Donie O’Sullivan wrote, “There are tens of thousands of different cities, counties, and townships across the 50 states and multiple territories that play a role in administering elections, most of them do things a little differently. There are different machines to cast and count ballots, there are different local election laws and procedures. There is going to be confusion, there are going to be mistakes.”

But small mistakes that are corrected do not translate to mass fraud. Bad-faith media organizations and personalities, however, will exploit such situations to draw sweeping and incorrect conclusions that serve to benefit their political worldview. Combating those lies will not be easy, but as democracy teeters into peril, news organizations must work swiftly and aggressively to shoot them down as they pop up.

There is, however, a realization and general understanding in the news industry that elections can no longer be covered in the ways of the past.

Most news organizations have already started preparing their audiences for the midterms in helpful ways, underscoring that in some tight races it could take days to confidently know the winner. On CNN, political director David Chalian has stressed that in some contests, a candidate could exit Election Day appearing to have a sizable lead, only to see it dissipate as mail-in-votes are counted.

With so much distrust, news organizations are also working to be transparent about the ballot counting process. NBC News posted an article detailing how it collects and reports election data. And the Associated Press, the defacto election source for most news organizations, has published a piece explaining how it declares winners (notably, the AP says it “does not make projections.”)

And on election night, viewers will notice a different type of coverage from news organizations. CBS News, for example, will have a “Democracy Desk” featured prominently in its coverage to help pour cold water on false claims, but also give viewers an understanding of the state of affairs in the country.

“It’s not traditional,” Mary Hager, CBS News’ executive editor of politics, recently told The NYT’s Michael Grynbaum. “But I’m not sure we’ll ever have traditional again.”