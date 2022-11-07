London CNN —

Andy Taylor, guitarist with British New Romantic group Duran Duran at the height of their fame, is battling stage four prostate cancer.

The band made the announcement on Saturday as they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taylor, who did not join his former bandmates John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes at the Class of 2022 celebrations due to ongoing treatment, wrote a letter to mark the occasion.

In the note, parts of which were read out by frontman Le Bon, Taylor disclosed that he had received his diagnosis four years ago and spoke of his delight at being inducted into the hall of fame.

Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Andy Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran Derek Storm/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“There’s nothing that comes close to such recognition. You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one’s own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible,” Taylor wrote in the message relayed by Le Bon.

Touching on his health issues, the 61-year-old Taylor added: “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

Taylor joined Duran Duran in April 1980 and left in 1986 to pursue a solo career. He then rejoined in 2001 for a string of successful concerts and their 2004 album “Astronaut” before quitting again in 2006.

Taylor said he was “massively disappointed” to miss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame show, which was set to be his first time performing with the group in 16 years, and that he had “bought a new guitar” for the occasion.

“I’m so very proud of these four brothers, I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award,” Taylor said. “I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

In the letter later shared in full on the band’s website, Taylor said his condition was incurable, but that he was receiving “sophisticated life-extending treatment” that had allowed him to “just rock on” until recent times when he suffered a “setback.”

“Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening there is no cure,” he said.

According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

Reacting to Taylor’s health update on Saturday, Le Bon said: “It is devastating news to know and find out that a colleague… Not a colleague, a mate, a friend, one of our family is not going to be around for very long. It’s absolutely devastating. We love Andy dearly and you know, I’m not going to stand here and cry. I don’t think that would be very appropriate but that’s what I feel like.”

Duran Duran formed in 1978 and topped the US singles charts in the 1980s with their hits “The Reflex” and “A View to a Kill.”