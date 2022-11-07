Today, you’ll find a deal on the latest iPad Pro, a discounted 17-piece knife set and savings on our favorite sunrise lamp. All that and more below.

Great Jones Holiday Sale Noah Fecks Direct-to-consumer brand Great Jones offers high-quality and colorful cookware that imbues your kitchen with a delightfully chic retro vibe. Right now, you can save up to 50% during their biggest sale ever — think discounts on beloved hot dishes and the Sweetie Pie for all your upcoming holiday desserts. Sales at Great Jones are rare, so don’t hesitate if you’ve had your eye on something.

Lowest Price iPad Pro (Wifi, 128 GB) $799 $749 at Amazon Amazon The iPad Pro line is designed for and targeted toward those who want the most powerful and capable tablet Apple has to offer. Right now, you can score the latest 11-inch iPad Pro $50 off thanks to a sale at Amazon. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this new model, so snag it now if you’ve been waiting to purchase the best premium tablet.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light $100 $80 at Amazon Amazon If daylight saving time has got your sleep rhythms in a funk, consider our favorite sunrise lamp to start your mornings on the sunny side. Right now, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon, so pleasant mornings are in your future.

Lowest Price Apple Watch Series 8 $499 $389 at Amazon Amazon If you’re looking to enter the world of Apple Watch, now’s a great time. You can save 22% on the versatile Apple Watch Series 8, which boasts a large always-on display and fast charging. This latest model improves upon the Series 7, which is already our favorite. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this option, so act now if you’ve been considering an upgrade.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $130 $99 at Amazon Amazon Replace your dull knives with this discounted set from Chicago Cutlery, which earned the top spot in our testing, thanks to sturdy construction, comfort of use and reliable execution. Snag this all-inclusive set for the lowest price we’ve seen, just in time for holiday cooking.

More deals to shop

• Shackets are totally in right now, so hop on the trend with this Steve Madden number, discounted in a variety of colors.

• Right now, beloved DTC brand Casper is offering up to $800 off mattresses and 25% off sheets.

• Today only, Old Navy is offering 50% off your purchase, so shop for the whole family right now.

• Shop ahead of the rush at Macy’s and save on home decor, clothes and gifts for the whole family.

• Whether you’re playing Santa this year or just replenishing your underwear drawer, check out this deal on the Hanky Panky Holiday Thong 5-pack gift box.

• During this Friends and Family sale, Ninja is offering tiered discounts on plenty of kitchen must-haves.

• Movie nights just got better, thanks to this discounted Vankyo projector that makes a weekend in feel extra special.

• Woot! is offering new and refurbished Ring Alarm systems on sale, meaning you can amp up your home security for less.

• These Tangle Teezer hair brushes can tackle any knots, and right now they’re a few dollars off.

• These portable heaters are essentials come the dead of winter, so grab some now while they’re on sale.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Loftie 15% off sitewide Loftie Right now at Loftie, you can get 15% off sitewide and save on two nightstand essentials we love. The Loftie Alarm Clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully, offering guided meditations, sound baths and more. The Loftie Lamp is more than just a sunrise lamp; this upgrade offers a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom.

Knix Warehouse Sale Knix Knix intimates specialize in comfort, offering a wide range of sizes and options ranging from activewear to loungewear to shapewear. Right now Knix is offering discounts up to 60% as part of its Warehouse sale — but only through Nov. 7, so don’t hesitate to browse the options now. A bunch of its bestselling options like the Evolution Bra, Good to Go Seamless Leggings and leakproof period underwear are included in the sale.

Editor Favorite Cuup Holiday Event Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear, thanks to Cuup’s limited-time holiday sale. You’ll get $25 off orders of $150 or more and $50 off orders of $250 or more through Nov. 13.