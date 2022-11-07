In the latest incident of C-suite execs behaving poorly, Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly wandered into the wrong home and fell asleep in a bedroom.
Tyson, 32, was arrested Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas and booked into the Washington County Jail at 2:23 a.m.
According to the police report, Tyson, who is the great grandson of the founder of meat processing giant, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass.
Tyson allegedly entered a home that wasn’t his and was found asleep on a bed by a woman who lived there, according to a news report. The woman called the police, who identified Tyson through his driver’s license.
The arrest report said Tyson was released the same day on bond.
“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment,” Tyson Foods (TSN) said in an email to CNN.
Tyson’s arrest comes on the heels of public misconduct by another high-profile senior executive at a food company.
Doug Ramsey, former chief operating officer at Beyond Meat, left the company last month shortly after his arrest for assault.
Ramsey was arrested in September on charges of “terroristic threatening” and third-degree battery after he allegedly bit a man’s nose following an Arkansas college football game. Ramsey was released on an $11,000 bond the following day, according to court records.
Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey following the incident and he left the company in October.