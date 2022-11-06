kyiv hospital nurses vpx
See inside a Kyiv hospital amid intense Russian missile attacks on the city
Start your week smart: Ukraine, Powerball, Plane crash, World Series, Aaron Carter

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:57 AM EST, Sun November 6, 2022
See inside a Kyiv hospital amid intense Russian missile attacks on the city
CNN  — 

Did you wake up somewhat confused this morning? You’re not alone. While you were sleeping, Daylight Saving Time in the US came to an end, which explains why your smartphone and microwave can’t seem to agree on what time it is. Earlier this year, the Senate voted unanimously to put a stop to the whole changing the clocks thing, but the House has yet to pick up the measure. Perhaps its members lost track of the time.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to conscript citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, larceny, drug trafficking and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to be called up for military service to mobilize for the war in Ukraine.

• The Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s drawing, according to the California Lottery Association. The next drawing is set for Monday.

• Several passengers on board a commercial flight operated by Precision Air which crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania today have been rescued, the airline and local officials said.

• The Houston Astros won the franchise’s second World Series title on Saturday after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

• Aaron Carter, a former child pop singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, has died, a source close to the family told CNN. He was 34.

The week ahead

Tuesday

It’s Election Day, and all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. Additionally, 36 out of 50 states will elect governors. Follow CNN’s special coverage of the 2022 midterms here, including the six states to watch, and the 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022.

The stakes are high this election season with crucial contests across the country to determine control of Congress and state governments. Follow the races that matter to you and build a custom dashboard with CNN’s My Election tool. Log in or create your free CNN account to get started.

The US and Taiwan will also begin in-person trade talks in New York under a new joint initiative announced in June – one which China strongly opposes.

And if you happen to be up extra early on November 8, you might be able to catch a glimpse of the the second and final lunar eclipse of 2022 – which will also be the first Election Day total lunar eclipse in US history.

Thursday

November 10 is the 247th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Semper Fidelis!

Friday

November 11 is Veterans Day, a holiday honoring all the men and women who have served in the US armed forces.

Take an audio tour of the states that could swing the midterm

In this week’s One Thing podcast, five CNN correspondents stop by to share their reporting from the key states that could decide the midterms. We explore the key issues, hear how voters are feeling, and examine why election deniers continue to pose an active threat to democracy. Listen here.

Photos of the week

A woman holds the hand of a person who was caught in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/30/world/gallery/seoul-crowd-surge-gallery" target="_blank">a crowd surge</a> in Seoul early Sunday, October 30.
A woman holds the hand of a person who was caught in a crowd surge in Seoul early Sunday, October 30.
Albert Retief/AFP/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/31/middleeast/gallery/benjamin-netanyahu/index.html" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> addresses supporters at his campaign headquarters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, November 2. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Netanyahu to congratulate him on <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/01/middleeast/israel-election-intl" target="_blank">winning Israel's elections</a>, the prime minister's office announced Thursday, just under 48 hours after polls closed.
Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at his campaign headquarters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, November 2. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning Israel's elections, the prime minister's office announced Thursday, just under 48 hours after polls closed.
Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/01/americas/bolsonaro-brazil-elections-protests-intl-latam/index.html" target="_blank">Protestors block a highway</a> on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, November 1, following Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's election loss to the leftist former leader <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/30/world/gallery/lula-career-life" target="_blank">Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva</a>.
Protestors block a highway on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, November 1, following Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's election loss to the leftist former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Caio Guatelli/AFP/Getty Images
Madeline Evans begins to cry after winning a costume contest dressed as the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, October 31, in Houston, Texas.
Madeline Evans begins to cry after winning a costume contest dressed as the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, October 31, in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Ukrainian artillerymen fire a gun-howitzer on the front line near Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, on Monday, October 31.
Ukrainian artillerymen fire a gun-howitzer on the front line near Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, on Monday, October 31.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly and catcher Christian Vazquez celebrate their win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/28/sport/gallery/world-series-2022" target="_blank">the World Series</a> on Wednesday, November 2, in Philadelphia. For just the second time in World Series history, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/02/sport/astros-phillies-no-hitter-game-4-world-series-spt/index.html" target="_blank">a no-hitter was thrown</a>. The Astros won 5-0 and tie the series at 2-2.
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly and catcher Christian Vazquez celebrate their win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 2, in Philadelphia. For just the second time in World Series history, a no-hitter was thrown. The Astros won 5-0 and tie the series at 2-2.
David J. Phillip/AP
A person places flowers outside the hospital where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is admitted after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/03/asia/imran-khan-pakistan-rally-intl" target="_blank">being shot in the leg</a> at a rally in Lahore, Pakistan, on Thursday, November 3.
A person places flowers outside the hospital where Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is admitted after being shot in the leg at a rally in Lahore, Pakistan, on Thursday, November 3.
Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images
A man wearing an aquarium with goldfish on his head is seen at the starting point of the Route du Rhum sailing race in Saint-Malo, France, on Tuesday, November 1.
A man wearing an aquarium with goldfish on his head is seen at the starting point of the Route du Rhum sailing race in Saint-Malo, France, on Tuesday, November 1.
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, right, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/01/politics/liz-cheney-elissa-slotkin-2022-midterms" target="_blank">endorses Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin</a> of Michigan on Tuesday, November 1, in Lansing, Michigan. Cheney lost her primary race to a challenger backed by former US President Donald Trump after becoming one of his most vocal critics within the Republican Party. "If we want to ensure the survival of the republic, we have to walk away from politics as usual," Cheney said Tuesday. "We have to stand up — every one of us — and say we're going to do what's right for this country and we're going to look beyond partisan politics."
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, right, endorses Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan on Tuesday, November 1, in Lansing, Michigan. Cheney lost her primary race to a challenger backed by former US President Donald Trump after becoming one of his most vocal critics within the Republican Party. "If we want to ensure the survival of the republic, we have to walk away from politics as usual," Cheney said Tuesday. "We have to stand up — every one of us — and say we're going to do what's right for this country and we're going to look beyond partisan politics."
Rebecca Cook/Reuters
Television screens in an electronic market in Seoul show a news report about <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/02/asia/north-korea-missile-thursday-intl-hnk" target="_blank">the latest North Korean missile launch</a> with file footage on Thursday, November 3.
Television screens in an electronic market in Seoul show a news report about the latest North Korean missile launch with file footage on Thursday, November 3.
Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images
Meghan Petty is comforted as she takes a break from giving her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, November 1. Cruz has been formally <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/02/us/parkland-shooter-nikolas-cruz-sentencing-wednesday" target="_blank">sentenced to life in prison</a> without the possibility of parole. Petty's sister, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Meghan Petty is comforted as she takes a break from giving her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, November 1. Cruz has been formally sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Petty's sister, Alaina, was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/AP
FC Copenhagen fans let off flares in the stands during a match against Borussia Dortmund in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday, November 2.
FC Copenhagen fans let off flares in the stands during a match against Borussia Dortmund in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday, November 2.
Fabian Bimmer/Reuters
A child suffering cholera symptoms is helped upon arrival at a clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Thursday, October 27.
A child suffering cholera symptoms is helped upon arrival at a clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Thursday, October 27.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Team Captain Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC hits a shot on the driving range during the semifinals of the LIV Golf Invitational in Doral, Florida, on Saturday, October 29.
Team Captain Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC hits a shot on the driving range during the semifinals of the LIV Golf Invitational in Doral, Florida, on Saturday, October 29.
Patrick Smith/LIV Golf/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/30/world/gallery/lula-career-life" target="_blank">Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva</a> embraces his wife, Rosangela, on Sunday, October 30, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/03/world/gallery/brazil-elections" target="_blank">a presidential run-off</a> to become the country's next president.
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva embraces his wife, Rosangela, on Sunday, October 30, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a presidential run-off to become the country's next president.
Andre Penner/AP
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete during a tournament in Tokyo on Saturday, October 29.
Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete during a tournament in Tokyo on Saturday, October 29.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
DeAndre Hopkins makes a one-handed catch to reel in a touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 30, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/sport/gallery/nfl-2022-season/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season</a>.
DeAndre Hopkins makes a one-handed catch to reel in a touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 30, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
Cardinal Timothy Dolan blesses animals from the Christmas Spectacular's "Living Nativity" scene next to Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Wednesday, November 2.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan blesses animals from the Christmas Spectacular's "Living Nativity" scene next to Radio City Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Wednesday, November 2.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
The crescent moon sets behind a stop light in Overland Park, Kansas, on Friday, October, 28.
The crescent moon sets behind a stop light in Overland Park, Kansas, on Friday, October, 28.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 2. The Federal Reserve approved <a href="https://www.cnn.com/business/live-news/stocks-market-fed-rate-hike/index.html" target="_blank">a fourth-straight rate hike</a> on Wednesday as part of its aggressive battle to bring down the white-hot inflation that is plaguing the US economy.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 2. The Federal Reserve approved a fourth-straight rate hike on Wednesday as part of its aggressive battle to bring down the white-hot inflation that is plaguing the US economy.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the field by teammates after winning a college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29. Kansas State won 48-0.
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard celebrates with the crowd as he is carried off the field by teammates after winning a college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29. Kansas State won 48-0.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Former US Vice President Mike Pence embraces Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during a campaign rally in Cumming, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 1.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence embraces Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during a campaign rally in Cumming, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 1.
John Bazemore/AP
Brazil's Flamengo team celebrates with the trophy after winning the final Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Athletico Paranaense in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Saturday, October 29.
Brazil's Flamengo team celebrates with the trophy after winning the final Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Athletico Paranaense in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Saturday, October 29.
Fernando Vergara/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her home in San Francisco on Wednesday, November 2. Pelosi's husband, Paul, was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/nancy-pelosi-husband-paul-attack/index.html" target="_blank">attacked with a hammer</a> at the couple's home on October 28.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her home in San Francisco on Wednesday, November 2. Pelosi's husband, Paul, was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home on October 28.
Jeff Chiu/AP
Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg keeps his eye on the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 27, in Ottawa, Canada.
Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg keeps his eye on the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 27, in Ottawa, Canada.
Adrian Wyld/AP
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket's two side boosters return for landing about eight minutes after liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, November 1. The towering, three-pronged vehicle — which is the most powerful operational rocket in the world — <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/01/business/spacex-falcon-heavy-launch-ussf-44-scn" target="_blank">returned to the skies</a> for the first time since mid-2019.
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket's two side boosters return for landing about eight minutes after liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, November 1. The towering, three-pronged vehicle — which is the most powerful operational rocket in the world — returned to the skies for the first time since mid-2019.
John Raoux/AP
Heidi Klum is interviewed at her 21st Annual Halloween Party on Monday, October 31, in New York City. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2022/11/01/heidi-klum-halloween-worm-cprog-lon-orig-na.cnn" target="_blank">Watch Klum transform into a worm.</a>
Heidi Klum is interviewed at her 21st Annual Halloween Party on Monday, October 31, in New York City. Watch Klum transform into a worm.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Jake Paul lands a punch on Anderson Silva during a boxing match in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, October 29. Paul beat Silva by unanimous decision.
Jake Paul lands a punch on Anderson Silva during a boxing match in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, October 29. Paul beat Silva by unanimous decision.
Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters
A girl jumps across tombs at a flooded cemetery following Tropical Storm Nalgae as Filipinos mark All Saints' Day on Tuesday, November 1, in Masantol, Philippines.
A girl jumps across tombs at a flooded cemetery following Tropical Storm Nalgae as Filipinos mark All Saints' Day on Tuesday, November 1, in Masantol, Philippines.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Philadelphia's Alec Bohm rounds the bases after hitting a home run in Game 3 of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/28/sport/gallery/world-series-2022" target="_blank">the World Series</a> on Tuesday, November 1. The Phillies hit five home runs in the game, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/02/sport/astros-phillies-world-series-game-3-spt-intl-trnd" target="_blank">tying a World Series record</a>, and they won 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros.
Philadelphia's Alec Bohm rounds the bases after hitting a home run in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday, November 1. The Phillies hit five home runs in the game, tying a World Series record, and they won 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros.
Matt Rourke/AP
Australia's Clay Mason Stephens competes in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships qualifications in Liverpool, England, on Monday, October 31.
Australia's Clay Mason Stephens competes in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships qualifications in Liverpool, England, on Monday, October 31.
Jon Super/AP
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet children during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, October 31.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet children during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, October 31.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A man cleans his boat in the early morning at Lake Garda in Brenzone sul Garda, Italy, on Monday, October 31.
A man cleans his boat in the early morning at Lake Garda in Brenzone sul Garda, Italy, on Monday, October 31.
Matthias Schrader/AP
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally for Sen. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Friday, October 28, ahead of the midterm elections.
Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally for Sen. Raphael Warnock in Atlanta on Friday, October 28, ahead of the midterm elections.
Dustin Chambers/Reuters
Ian Roders fastens the hands to a clock at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, November 1. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, when clocks in the US are set back one hour.
Ian Roders fastens the hands to a clock at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, November 1. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, when clocks in the US are set back one hour.
Charles Krupa/AP

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The fifth season of the hit drama “The Crown” premieres Wednesday on Netflix, but not without some controversy. The show, which won the award for outstanding drama series at last year’s Emmy awards, has encountered some criticism for its portrayal of the royals – particularly following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

In theaters

One of the most highly anticipated sequels hits theaters Friday with the arrival of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Chadwick Boseman, who starred in 2018’s “Black Panther,” died in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. Fans of the film have long speculated how the actor’s death would be handled in the sequel, and the trailer offers some clues.

What’s happening in sports

Running

If you woke up early enough this morning, you might have caught the start of the 51st New York City Marathon, which got underway at 8 a.m. ET. There’s still time left to see the winners cross the finish line. Last year, Albert Korir of Kenya won the men’s race with a time of 2:08:22. Peres Jepchirchir – also from Kenya – took home the women’s crown with a time of 2:22:39.

NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its final stop of the 2022 season at Phoenix Raceway later today with four drivers competing to be crowned champion. The format is simple: whoever takes the checkered flag ahead of the others takes home the title.

Football

The two most recent Super Bowl winners face off today when the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5). It will be just the eighth time in the past 20 seasons that the two most recent Super Bowl champions will meet in the regular season.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 40% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Clocks’

As the owner of a few wristwatches, some older kitchen appliances and handful of analog clocks, I’ll be spending my morning turning back time with Coldplay ringing in my head. (Click here to view) What? You were expecting Cher maybe?