An envelope containing “suspicious white powder” was received Saturday at the campaign headquarters of the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona.

A staffer at Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters in Phoenix opened an envelope that contained white power, a campaign spokesman told CNN.

“It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details,” campaign spokesman Colton Duncan told CNN via text message. “The staff member is currently under medical supervision.”

Phoenix police told CNN in an email they responded to a “property call” by 40th Street and Camelback Road.

“When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail. Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky told CNN. “There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active.”

CNN has reached out to the FBI’s Phoenix office for more information.

Lake’s team said it was taking the “threat incredibly seriously” and thanked the authorities for looking into the incident.

“In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher, and we cannot be intimidated. We continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday,” Duncan said.

Arizona has been a hot bed of extremist anger and threats against political and election officials. Those threats have been levelled against both Democratic and Republican leaders.

Lake’s Democratic opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, condemned the behavior directed at her opponent and her staff.

“The reported incident at Kari Lake’s campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed,” Hobbs’ campaign said. “Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy. I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

Hobbs’ campaign office was broken into late last month. A suspect has been arrested in that case.