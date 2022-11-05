Primary election workers help voters at a polling place in Detroit on August 2.
In pictures: The road to the 2022 midterms
Emily Elconin/The New York Times/Redux

Published 10:40 AM EDT, Sat November 5, 2022

Candidates and their supporters are making their closing arguments to voters ahead of the high-stakes US midterm elections.

Critical races in key states will determine control of the US Senate, House and state governments. What happens in these races will impact issues such as abortion rights, economic policy, education and the climate crisis.

Look back at some of the best photos from key races as well as memorable moments from the primaries and the campaign trail.

Former President Barack Obama <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/28/politics/barack-obama-georgia-herschel-walker" target="_blank">speaks at a campaign rally</a> in Atlanta on October 28. It was his first full foray onto the campaign trail in 2022.
Dustin Chambers/Reuters
Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly speaks with constituents during a campaign event in Mesa, Arizona, on October 23. The Arizona Senate race is among <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/03/politics/senate-race-rankings-october-elections" target="_blank">the most competitive in the country</a>.
Antranik Tavitian/The Republic/USA Today Network
Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, holds a campaign event in Miami on October 19. Florida Republicans have dominated statewide races for more than a decade.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stacey Abrams, Georgia's Democratic nominee for governor, greets young attendees during a campaign stop in Jonesboro, Georgia, on October 18. The Georgia governor's race is a rematch of 2018, when Republican Brian Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams.
Gabriela Bhaskar/For The New York Times/Redux
New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, center, watches as Beth Sawyer crafts a part at an electric products manufacturing company in Rochester, New Hampshire, on October 11. At left is company president Christophe Cloitre. Hassan entered the year as one of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/27/politics/bolduc-hassan-new-hampshire-senate-debate" target="_blank">the most vulnerable Senate incumbents</a> in the country, hampered by antipathy for Democratic control in Washington.
Charles Krupa/AP
Blake Masters, Arizona's Republican nominee for senator, appears at <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/09/politics/arizona-trump-rally-2022-election" target="_blank">a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump</a> in Mesa, Arizona, on October 9.
Rebecca Noble/The New York Times/Redux
Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto campaigns in Las Vegas on October 8. Widely considered one of the most endangered Democratic incumbents in the nation, Cortez Masto is battling for survival in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/31/politics/2022-midterm-election-senate-control-states/" target="_blank">a race that may determine the Senate majority</a>.
Saeed Rahbaran/The New York Times/Redux
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for Senate, speaks during a rally in Philadelphia on September 24. He is flanked by brothers Dennis and Lee Horton, who served nearly three decades in prison after being convicted of murder before Fetterman successfully advocated for their second-degree convictions to be commuted. After they left prison, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/04/politics/pennsylvania-john-fetterman-philadelphia-senate-vote" target="_blank">Fetterman's campaign hired them</a> to help turnout voters in the Philadelphia area.
Hannah Beier/Reuters
Trump <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/17/politics/trump-tim-ryan-republicans-ohio/index.html" target="_blank">holds a rally</a> in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 17. The former President has used his endorsement to help Senate candidates — such as Masters in Arizona, J.D. Vance in Ohio, and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania — emerge from crowded Republican fields.
Gaelen Morse/Reuters
Don Bolduc, New Hampshire's Republican candidate for Senate, confers with his campaign staff as they await primary election results in Hampton, New Hampshire, on September 13. Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, centered his primary campaign on <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/politics/senate-midterm-landscape-new-hampshire-republican-primary" target="_blank">denying the results of the 2020 election</a>.
John Tully/The New York Times/Redux
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2013/05/15/us/gabrielle-giffords-fast-facts/index.html" target="_blank">Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona</a> and Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist arrive at a restaurant in Miami on September 12. Crist is <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/31/politics/charlie-crist-resigns-congress/index.html" target="_blank">running for Florida governor</a>, a position he previously held from 2007 to 2011. Giffords is the wife of Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and was in Florida on a bus tour against gun violence. She was seriously wounded in a mass shooting in 2011.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
President Joe Biden speaks at Laborfest in Milwaukee on September 5. During the Labor Day event, Biden spoke about labor unions and his Inflation Reduction Act. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/05/politics/biden-midterms-pennsylvania-wisconsin/index.html" target="_blank">Returning to the campaign trail</a>, the President hoped to boost Democrats and avoid what once was viewed as an inevitable midterm drubbing. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/24/politics/midterms-economy-polls-pennsylvania-wisconsin-michigan" target="_blank">CNN polls in battleground states</a> show that voters' top concern is the economy.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks on the floor of the Democratic Party of Georgia's State Convention in Columbus, Georgia, on August 27. Warnock, a lifelong minister, won two years ago <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/06/politics/ossoff-perdue-georgia-election-news/index.html" target="_blank">to help Democrats flip the Senate</a>.
David Walter Banks/The New York Times/Redux
Election workers count primary ballots in Doral, Florida, on August 23.
Scott McIntyre/The New York Times/Redux
Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat from Florida, takes the stage during a primary election watch party event in Orlando on August 23. She won her primary race and is running against Rubio for a Senate seat.
Thomas Simonetti/For The Washington Post/Getty Images
Rep. Liz Cheney speaks in Jackson, Wyoming, on August 16. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/16/politics/wyoming-alaska-primary-election-takeaways/index.html" target="_blank">Cheney lost her primary race</a> to challenger Harriet Hageman. Since the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, Cheney has become the Republican Party's most forceful critic of former President Trump. Of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2022/08/politics/impeachment-10-republicans-trump-uphill-battle/" target="_blank">10 House Republicans</a> who voted to impeach Trump following the insurrection, she became the eighth to exit the House. Four opted not to seek reelection, and four lost GOP primaries.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes the stage with Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, and conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Phoenix on August 14. Since his election in 2018, DeSantis has rapidly emerged as a major player in GOP national politics and is considered to be <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/25/politics/ron-desantis-florida-governor-debate-2024" target="_blank">eyeing a 2024 presidential run</a>.
Rebecca Noble/The New York Times/Redux
Tudor Dixon speaks to supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after winning Michigan's Republican gubernatorial primary on August 2. The conservative commentator was endorsed by Trump in the final days of the race and backed by large factions of the Michigan Republican establishment. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/02/politics/arizona-michigan-missouri-primary-election-takeaways" target="_blank">In her victory speech</a> she framed the race as a referendum on restrictions that Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Emily Elconin/The New York Times/Redux
Whitmer listens to women at <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/04/politics/gretchen-whitmer-tudor-dixon-abortion-michigan" target="_blank">an abortion roundtable discussion</a> in Clawson, Michigan, on June 28. Whitmer held roundtables across the state after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
Sarah Rice/Redux
Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/24/politics/dobbs-mississippi-supreme-court-abortion-roe-wade" target="_blank">Roe v. Wade was overturned</a> on June 24. The opinion is the most consequential Supreme Court decision in decades and is <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/12/health/abortion-rights-motivate-voters-kff" target="_blank">a key motivator</a> in the midterm elections. 
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Republican Adam Laxalt, who is seeking a US Senate seat in Nevada, speaks with supporters during a campaign event in Moapa Valley, Nevada, on June 11. In a state that Biden won by 2 points in 2020, Laxalt's campaign sees an opportunity to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/07/politics/nevada-senate-race-2022-republican-hopes/index.html" target="_blank">reverse the advances</a> Democrats have made in the battleground state.
Joe Buglewicz/The New York Times/Redux
A voter in Atlanta casts a ballot in Georgia's primary election on May 24.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a rally in Kennesaw, Georgia, on May 23, the eve of the state's primaries. Kemp won the primary despite his GOP challenger, former Sen. David Perdue, being backed by Trump. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/01/politics/brian-kemp-trump-georgia-governor-race-cnntv" target="_blank">The former president sought retribution</a> for the governor's refusal to back his efforts to ooverturn Biden's 2020 win in the state. But Kemp, unlike so many other Republicans around the country, proved to be politically invulnerable to Trump's wrath.
Brynn Anderson/AP
An election worker examines a ballot in Oregon City, Oregon, on May 19. Ballots with blurry barcodes that can't be read by vote-counting machines delayed election results by weeks in a key US House race in Oregon's primary. Jamie McLeod-Skinner would go on to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/01/politics/oregon-primary-kurt-schrader-jamie-mcleod-skinner/index.html" target="_blank">win the Democratic nomination</a> in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, ousting seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader.
Gillian Flaccus/AP
Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn speaks to supporters and members of the media at his primary election night watch party in Hendersonville, North Carolina, on May 17. Cawthorn conceded the race to Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn, who was backed by Trump, had <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/17/politics/madison-cawthorn-chuck-edwards-north-carolina/index.html" target="_blank">sparked uproar in the Republican Party</a> after a string of controversies.
Nell Redmond/AP
Demonstrators march on the Brooklyn Bridge during an abortion-rights rally on May 14. They were reacting to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/02/politics/roe-v-wade-supreme-court/index.html" target="_blank">the leak of a draft</a> of the US Supreme Court abortion ruling. Thousands of activists were participating in a national day of action calling for safe and legal access to abortion.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images
Oz meets with attendees during a visit to a car show in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on May 14. While vying for the GOP Senate nomination, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/22/politics/pennsylvania-senate-election-oz-rural-voters" target="_blank">Oz's argument was simple</a>: He could do better than any other Republican in the populous and politically moderate counties around Philadelphia in a general election. The argument — along with an endorsement from former President Trump — helped him <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/08/politics/recount-pennsylvania-senate-gop-primary-oz-mccormick/index.html" target="_blank">narrowly win the primary</a>.
Matt Rourke/AP
A woman votes in Nebraska's primary election May 10 at Werner Park in Papillion, Nebraska. The stadium is home to the AAA baseball team the Omaha Storm Chasers.
Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald/AP
Supporters of Vance celebrate his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/03/politics/ohio-senate-primary-election-2022/index.html" target="_blank">Republican Senate primary victory</a> in Cincinnati on May 3. An endorsement from Trump created a jolt of momentum for the author, who was an unabashed critic of Trump in 2016 but now says his initial judgment of him was wrong.
Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times/Redux
Trump takes the stage with Herschel Walker at a rally in Commerce, Georgia, on March 29. Trump has backed Walker's Senate bid. A football legend from his University of Georgia days, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/26/politics/trump-endorsements-2022-primaries" target="_blank">Walker was the clear front-runner</a> in his Senate primary and went on to clinch the nomination. Later in the campaign, Walker faced allegations that he paid for two women to terminate their pregnancies. Walker has denied the claims.
Audra Melton/The New York Times/Redux
A voter arrives to a polling location in Austin, Texas, on March 1. Texas held the first primaries of the 2022 election season.
Ilana Panich-Linsman/The New York Times/Redux