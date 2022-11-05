In pictures: The road to the 2022 midterms
Published 10:40 AM EDT, Sat November 5, 2022
Candidates and their supporters are making their closing arguments to voters ahead of the high-stakes US midterm elections.
Critical races in key states will determine control of the US Senate, House and state governments. What happens in these races will impact issues such as abortion rights, economic policy, education and the climate crisis.
Look back at some of the best photos from key races as well as memorable moments from the primaries and the campaign trail.