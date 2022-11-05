Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49 - Source: CNNBusiness
Markets and Investing 15 videos
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

One of the reasons for the record $1.6 billion jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday night is something you wouldn’t expect – the recent run of steep interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

That’s because the size of the advertised $1.6 billion top prize is the amount winners would get, which involves taking 30 equal payments of about $53 million spread out over the next 29 years. Those payments come from an annuity purchased by the lottery sponsors, and the payments factor in an average rate of return

But the thing is, the real prize is far more likely to be a much smaller lump sum, the “cash value” – in this case $782.4 million – that never gets any attention.

“All anyone ever talks about is the annuity prize,” said Victor Matheson, professor of economics and accounting at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts. “It’s the number the lotteries market. It’s the number in the news story. But it’s the number that almost no one ever takes.”

No Powerball winner since 2014 has tchosen the “larger” annuity amount over the cash prize.

The cash value is the amount the prize would actually cost the lottery, either in a lump-sum payment now, or to buy an annuity to make those 29 subsequent payments. The current environment of rising interest rates has opened the door to ever-larger annuity payments.

In the low interest rate environment of recent years, the advertised annuity price was only about 50% or 60% bigger than the cash value, or sometimes less.

The current annuity prize is beating the record set in January 2016 when three winners split a prize advertised at $1.586 billion. Each took their share of the cash value, which added up to $983.5 million, $200 million more than cash prize in Saturday’s “record” drawing.

That advertised then-record annuity prize was 61% greater than the cash prize. This time, the estimated annuity prize is 104% greater than the cash prize. If it was the same ratio as in 2016, Saturday’s annuity prize would be only $1.26 billion.

People purchase lottery tickets ahead of a PowerBall $1.5 Billon jackpot from a kiosk inside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Phoenix, Arizona on November 3, 2022.
People purchase lottery tickets ahead of a PowerBall $1.5 Billon jackpot from a kiosk inside the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Phoenix, Arizona on November 3, 2022.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6 billion is Saturday

The current prize assumes a return on the cash value of about 5.75% a year, Matheson said.

But even a conservative investor in stocks could likely do better by taking the money up front and investing it, not withstanding the swings in the stock market. The Standard & Poor’s 500 has risen 728% in the 29 years since October 1993, or a compounded annual average growth rate of about 7.5%.
The larger assumed return associated with Saturday’s annuity prize might make it more attractive to the next big winner or winners, said Matheson.

Then again, a disinclination to accept deferred gratification could overcome any investment assumptions or tax planning that goes into the winner’s calculations.