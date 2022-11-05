Ashton Kutcher is running the New York City Marathon to raise money for Thorn, the nonprofit he co-founded in 2012.
Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images
CNN  — 

If you’re running in the New York City Marathon Sunday, watch out – you might just be running alongside actor Ashton Kutcher.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the Oscars in May.
Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/AP

Kutcher, 44, is using the marathon as an opportunity to raise funds for Thorn, the organization he founded alongside Demi Moore in 2012 to combat child sex trafficking, according to his Instagram.

The “That ’70s Show” star has raised over $1 million for the nonprofit as of Saturday, according to a website dedicated to his fundraiser.

Kutcher is part of a team of 100 marathon runners who have pledged to raise funds for Thorn, the website says. The organization focuses on using technology to identify images of child abuse.

“We need your help,” said Kutcher in a video posted to the website. “Every single dollar that we raise is gonna go to building these tools, so that some day, those kids that are out there today, being abused, can have a chance to just be kids.”

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 03: Runners are seen during the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon on November 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Kutcher has also partnered with fitness company Peloton for his ride. He expressed his gratitude to Peloton trainers Becs Gentry and Alex Toussaint for helping him prepare for the 26.2-mile race.

Kutcher, alongside around 50,000 runners, will trot through all five of New York City’s boroughs, starting on Staten Island and finishing in Central Park.

And he isn’t the only celebrity taking part in the marathon. Actress Ellie Kemper, “Bachelor” star Matt James and former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber have also reported on their social media that they’re participating in the race.