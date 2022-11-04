Amy Coney Barrett 1014 FILE
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo.

As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration already is temporarily blocked from canceling student debt.

Experts believe that one challenge – brought by six states – will likely eventually make it to the high court because it has the fewest procedural hurdles. That case is currently before the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which has issued an administrative stay of the program while it considers the states’ request for a preliminary injunction.

People may still apply for loan forgiveness at the moment, however.

The Pacific Legal Foundation had asked Barrett to block the student loan plan.