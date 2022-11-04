reeve child 2 shot poll watchers 1104
'Can we Google it?': CNN reporter checks local GOP official's voting claim in interview
05:12 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
reeve child 2 shot poll watchers 1104
'Can we Google it?': CNN reporter checks local GOP official's voting claim in interview
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
inv maga sheriffs
Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes
04:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Exclusive: DOJ mulling potential special counsel if Trump runs in 2024
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hillary Clinton CNNTM
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02:  U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on preserving and protecting Democracy at Union Station on November 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden addressed the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting in the upcoming midterm elections. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)
Biden warns of 'path to chaos' ahead of midterms
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tim ryan ohio cnntm 1103
Democrat Tim Ryan reveals how he's getting Republicans to vote for him
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kari lake denial
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sean patrick maloney
Tapper presses DCCC Chair over Dem spending in Republican primary races
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robocalls spoofing - stock
Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elie honig vpx
Analyst breaks down what Trump lawyers' email reveals
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pence spoke about the upcoming Supreme Court case involving a controversial Mississippi abortion law that will be heard at the high court on Wednesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former Pence aide on whether she thinks he will launch presidential bid
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
tapperctn ads
Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe o'dea donald trump split
GOP Senate candidate doubles down on distancing from Trump
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2022. Graham on Friday, Oct. 21, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. One arrest has been made.
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

John P. Child has a strong view about the 2020 presidential election: “I think it was stolen, fair and square.”

He’s not the type to stage a coup, he says. But he no longer trusts local officials to run elections.

So, like a growing number of Americans who support former President Donald Trump, he’s taken training classes put on by conservative groups on how to be a poll watcher in the 2022 midterm elections. This time, he will be able to see for himself.

It comes as part of a nationwide movement led by MAGA influencers who have circulated false information about election fraud, with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon the most prominent.

A voter marks her ballot during the first day of early voting in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
A voter marks her ballot during the first day of early voting in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Ben Gray/AP

Final sprint to the midterm elections

On a recent episode of his “War Room” podcast, Bannon said: “Biden is illegitimate, and we’re gonna prove it. … It’s never going to happen again.”

Bannon hosts many guests who are working to build an army of conservative poll workers, such as Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who tried to help overturn the 2020 election. “All over the country, we’re deploying people to be poll watchers to watch everything that’s happening,” Mitchell said.

Some of these MAGA influencers tour the country. David Clements tells crowds that that voting machines are extremely vulnerable. He concludes his presentation with a stirring appeal that the audience members do more than consume content. “You have to get in the ring,” he said in Michigan. “You can’t fight this on social media.”

This is having a real effect. CNN met Child, a realtor, outside a training held by Delaware County Conservatives in suburban Philadelphia. The organizer had expected only a couple people, but about a dozen showed up, and she had to hunt for more chairs.

Child showed CNN the training documents, which go through many technical and procedural details of how votes are counted after polls close — and question whether each is an avenue for cheating. They cast a cloud of suspicion over the vote without any proof.

“My head was spinning at the end of it,” he said of the presentation, explaining that he went to the seminar a second time to understand the issue better.

“I would vote, you know, every time and … hit the buttons and go home,” he said. “And the seminar basically showed us what happens after your vote. And that’s that was an eye opener.”

“The one thing I remember vividly is the paper in the touch-writer,” he said of what he had learned about the special materials required that were not regular copy paper.

“So if you see that there’s Hammermill being brought out, you’re supposed to say, hey, stop, stop the proceedings.”

Child raised a few debunked claims of election fraud. When CNN showed him proof the claims were false, he accepted it – he was even friendly about it. But he couldn’t shake the feeling that something had gone wrong. He thought elections should go back to paper ballots and a single day of voting.

Paper trail

“People come to us at county council meetings and say, ‘We need to use paper ballots!’ And I’m like, ‘We do use paper ballots. Do you understand we use paper ballots?” Delaware County Council member Christine Reuther told CNN. “The votes are cast on a paper ballot, and then they are scanned, and the results of that vote are tabulated on the scanner. But you’re not really voting on the scanner, you’re voting on the paper ballot, and that paper ballot is maintained as a record of the voter’s vote.”

At a county council meeting, it was clear officials were frustrated by the several citizens who used the public comment period to make false claims about election fraud. That frustration makes sense: Delaware County has now fought 15 lawsuits against 2020 election deniers. It won all of them. But the county told CNN it had cost $250,000. Reuther said she was worried about how much more time and money this movement would drain with the midterms and the 2024 election.

Pennsylvania may have some of the most closely watched races nationally, with a US Senate seat and the governorship hanging in the balance. Delaware County was once a Republican stronghold, but has steadily become more Democratic over the last decade. In the last election, the entire county council went Democratic for the first time.

“Those things are fairy tales,” Carl Belis, who has been a poll worker in several elections, told CNN of public comments claiming the voting machines were vulnerable to fraud.

Belis wasn’t worried about working in this election in Delaware County. If someone tried to disrupt the voting, the police would be called. “Across the nation? Yeah, I think there’ll be some problems, definitely. Which is why I say to people, ‘Be prepared now. Don’t be stupid like on January 6.’”

Child says he just wants the rules followed. And if Democrats win, he will carry on with his life. “What, am I going to start a revolt? No,” he said. “Have to accept it. What else are you gonna do?”