Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 announcement

Washington CNN  — 

Top aides to former President Donald Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November 14 as one possible announcement date, which would come less than a week after the midterm elections and just days after the former president’s youngest daughter Tiffany is due to be married at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

This person cautioned that no date has been locked in and Trump could move up his desired announcement date – or push it back – depending on how Republicans fare in the elections on Tuesday and the availability of venues.

Trump has been advised by several of his key lieutenants to announce his third presidential campaign from one of the battleground states he narrowly lost to Joe Biden in 2020, according to a person familiar with the conversations, though others have encouraged him to remain in Florida, where he remains deeply popular among the state’s Republican voters.

In a statement to CNN, Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump, declined to comment “on the never-ending speculation and rumors.”

The former president has long been eyeing the post-midterm period before Thanksgiving as an ideal announcement timeline for his next political act, hoping to capitalize on what he and allies believe will be a red wave for the GOP next Tuesday. At a rally Thursday in Iowa, Trump told the audience to “get ready” for his return to the presidential campaign trail, noting that he “very, very, very probably do it again,” in reference to running for the White House.

News of Trump’s potential November 14 announcement was first reported by Axios.

Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations related to the former president, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

CNN’s Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb contributed to this story.