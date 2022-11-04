screengrab foxnn worker flee
China's zero-Covid policy is affecting iPhone production. Here's how
02:10 - Source: CNN
Markets and Investing 16 videos
screengrab foxnn worker flee
China's zero-Covid policy is affecting iPhone production. Here's how
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
London CNN Business  — 

Global investors have two big questions on their minds: When will the Federal Reserve become less aggressive in its campaign against inflation? And does Beijing plan to ease its strict “zero-Covid” policy any time soon?

Markets were disappointed this week when the Fed indicated it could push interest rates even higher than previously expected, weighing on stocks in the United States and Europe. But in Asia, investors have been getting excited over speculation that coronavirus restrictions in China could be eased.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) soared more than 5% on Friday and finished the week up 8.7%, logging its biggest gain since 2011. China’s Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) rose 5.3% this week, its best performance in more than two years.

The rallies followed steep sell-offs in the wake of China’s Communist Party Congress last month. Investors were disappointed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not unveil stronger measures to combat a sharp economic slowdown. He also offered no signs the country would move away from its rigid approach to containing the spread of Covid-19, which has choked off growth.

In recent days, lockdowns have caused significant disruption for Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn and Disney (DIS), as well as car makers and fast food restaurants.

David Chao, global market strategist for Invesco Asia-Pacific, said some of this investor angst appears to have lifted.

“There is so much pessimism and negativity surrounding China, surrounding Chinese growth, and I think a lot of that has already been discounted,” Chao said. Getting past the party congress has eliminated a key source of uncertainty, he added.

Social media chatter that China could reopen its border with Hong Kong soon fed market optimism on Friday, as did a report from Bloomberg that US auditors had finished an inspection of Chinese firms ahead of schedule. The Hang Seng shot up 5.4%, while the Shanghai Composite gained 2.4%.

Health officials in China have scheduled a press conference for Saturday amid growing frustration and resentment toward zero-Covid rules and resulting lockdowns.

“The risk, of course, is there could be some disappointment here,” said Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities, speaking of the potential for looser coronavirus restrictions. “There’s only rumors and speculation at the moment.”

Stocks in China and Hong Kong have been battered this year as investors have weighed darkening prospects for China’s economy.

The country, a crucial engine of global growth, has been slammed by a crisis in its real estate sector. At the same time, Beijing’s Covid approach continues to hurt businesses and crimp consumer spending.

The International Monetary Fund estimates that China’s economy will expand by just 3.2% in 2022 and 4.4% in 2023, a big decline from the 8.1% growth it notched in 2021.

The Hang Seng has plummeted 31% year-to-date, compared to a 22% drop in the S&P 500. The Shanghai Composite is 16% lower in 2022.

Chao said investors have had to contend with the notion that China could grow much more slowly as it tries to reduce its reliance on debt and as investment declines in the real estate sector, which has recently accounted for as much as 30% of gross domestic product.

“We’re not going to see that type of investment-led economic growth over the next 10 years,” Chao said.

But, he emphasized, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as growth starts to look more sustainable. And even if China’s economy is growing just 3% or 4%, that will look much better than Europe and the United States, which are at risk of recession.

“From what I see, it’s apparent to me that there is capital on the sidelines,” Chao said. “There are investors waiting to jump back in to the China story.”

— Steven Jiang contributed reporting.