There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of new items from Solo Stove, plus collabs like Alicia Keys x Athleta and Stasher x Marie Kondo that are perfect for gifting.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Workout gear and athleisure ready to mix and match

Athleta has come out with collab after collab with celebrities who know their athletic gear, and the brand’s latest drop with Alicia Keys is full of mix-and-match pieces that are just as great for pre-show warmups as they are for chilling out in the greenroom after. Or, more realistically, for your bootcamp class and Saturday afternoon Netflix sesh — it’s all good here. Expect bike shorts, cropped go-anywhere tanks and utilitarian jumpsuits featuring cool detailing.

The new drop starts at $89 full price and comes in sizes XXS through 3XL, but pieces are up to 50% off right now, so grab ‘em while the getting’s good.

A care kit for parents-to-be — and the postpartum days after

Jenni Kayne

If you’re expecting, even a hint of extra stress is frankly the last thing you need on the big day. Here to keep things chill(er) is Jenni Kayne’s Hatch-to-Hospital Box collab, which features luxurious basics that new parents are going to want for the birth day — and in the days after. The box includes a Hatch Cotton Gauze Nightgown and Robe in mushroom (exclusive to the set), a Hatch Organic Bamboo Brief in mushroom (exclusive to the set), Jenni Kayne 100%-cashmere socks, Oak Essentials Balancing Mist for a refreshing facial spray and a Hatch Nipple + Lip Rescue Balm — the lanolin-free formula helps skin recover in no time.

Keep your creams, pills and more in interlocking chambers

If you’re a frequent traveler, you know how easy it is for things to burst out of packaging due to a little altitude — or just generally how hard it is to keep organized on the go — and that’s exactly what Cadence is here to fix. Just in time for holiday travel, Cadence is launching The Gradient, its first-ever set of nine capsules that brings together both bestselling and new colorways.

Statement rugs from an iconic style inspiration

Ruggable

Iris Apfel has been inspiring eclectic, maximalist OOTDs for decades — and now Ruggable has teamed up with the one and only Apfel to create a collection that marries her aesthetic with Ruggable’s machine-washable, stain-resistant carpets. It’s all about modern takes on antique and bohemian patterns — 23 of them, in fact, including outdoors rugs and doormats featuring animal, floral and graphic motifs.

Illuminating scents to get you through dreary winter days

Candles are always a good idea, and now Glossier’s launching two of them. The first new candle is based on the brand’s bestselling fragrance Glossier You and is designed for those self-care moments at the end of the week. You’ll get notes of pink pepper, iris, ambrette and ambrox — and if you don’t want to go it alone, you can also pick it up as part of a bundle with the Glossier You eau de parfum. There’s also a larger version of the Orange Blossom Neroli Candle scented with neroli and pear plus citrus and cypress. Both are vegan, non-paraffin and made from a blend of soy and coconut for an up-to-45-hour burn time. Can’t decide? Pick both up for $80. Don’t wait, though: It’s limited edition.

Storage essentials from two masters of organization

Stasher

Marie Kondo has built an empire on organization, and Stasher has built one on sustainable storage — meaning this a pairing that sparks joy for both us and our kitchen. The two teamed up to create a limited-edition holiday bundle that’s as pretty as it is practical — and it comes wrapped in a traditional Japanese Furoshiki cloth to reuse as sustainable gift wrap this season. The bundle contains three multi-functional Stasher bags: the Stand-up Mini, Mid and Mega in colors hand-chosen by Kondo plus one inspired by Japanese cherry blossoms that she’s included specifically for the collection.

A huggable pillow for a solid night’s sleep

Oscar Arribas

A good pillow can be obscenely hard to find, but Ostrichpillow has just dropped a Memory Foam Bed Pillow that’s made to align your spine, neck and head perfectly no matter your sleeping position. Pores throughout the pillow encourage comfort for hot slumberers, turning this into a win-win for your core temp and your alignment.

A little umami goes a long (delicious) way

If you’re a truffle fan, you’ve probably heard of Truff’s elevated truffle-infused oils, hot sauces and more. Now the company’s come out with a Black Truffle Salt that’s earned a spot on Oprah’s list of favorite things — and it’s available to shop now. The blend of fine and coarse sea salt works with just about any dish and a hit of dried black truffle at the end adds an enhancing (but not overwhelming) punch of flavor to scrambled eggs, popcorn, steak and more.

Blankets and more with rugged good looks

Two hard-wearing brands have teamed up for a cozy winter collab that’s as perfect for the outdoors as it is by your fireplace. Carhartt x Rumpl’s outdoor blanket collection consists of four styles of puffy blankets plus a stuffable pillowcase, puffy poncho and more. Expect all the durability of Rumpl with Carhartt’s utilitarian workwear aesthetic, making it a great gift for the rugged outdoorspeople in your life.

A sophisticated new look for the all-day Quencher

Stanley

Stanley’s series of insulated tumblers has just gotten a sleek new addition: a soft matte finish for the 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. It gives the all-day hydrator a sleek modern look that’s velvety soft to the touch, and you can choose between four colorways to give to yourself or your super-hydrated BFF this season: Dune, Bay Leaf, Stormy Sea and Red Rust.

Personalize your pillowcases, socks and all other ruffles

There’s nothing that lends class to your textiles — be they socks, sheets or pajamas — like a little monogram action, and Hill House Home has just launched a service offering customers just that. You can embroider your initials on a Nap Dress, should you so choose, as well as baby gifts and sleep masks for an ultra-personalized touch. Prices start at $15 to put a mark on your new favorite piece for getting or gifting.

A safety barrier for your patio bonfire

If your fire pit is often surrounded by those with tiny hands or wagging tails, sometimes it helps to put some distance between them and the flames. With Solo Stove’s new accessory, you get a safety barrier for whichever model of Solo Stove you have — plus it doubles as a wrap-around table for the bonfire that also happens to be the perfect place to put snacks or drinks. While protection is the priority, Surround also creates a useful table around your fire pit. It’s available to order now, but you’ll have a small wait until early December due to delayed shipping (still, perfect timing for the holidays).

Two suitcases emblazoned with the artist’s iconic designs

Samsonite has teamed up with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat for a luggage collab featuring two iconic designs from the artist. The luggage company’s bestselling C-Lite is now available featuring two interpretations of some of Basquiat’s most iconic works in both regular carry-on and large sizes. There’s Pez Dispenser, which is emblazoned with a dinosaur in a crown, and Untitled Skull, with an X-ray-like head against a colorful graffiti-esque background. They start at $600, and they’re all but guaranteed to stand out in luggage compartments and carousels.

At-home rowing machines in a rainbow of colors

IMHO, exercise equipment has been plain black for too long — not every gym is a super-industrial space, after all, especially when it comes to ones in our home. Here, thankfully, is Hydrow’s new Wave rower, which now comes in vivid shades of Sunset, Sunrise, River and Forest. And yes, it’s still super-easy to store vertically in small spaces, too.

Our best splurge wireless keyboard comes in a new shade

HHKB

Tech is getting less black these days, and our pick for best splurge wireless mechanical keyboard now comes in a super-sleek powder white that has us thinking of the powdery slopes instead of the work at hand — but a little escapism at work is never a bad thing.