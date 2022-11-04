This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our favorite external hard drive, discounted Knix intimates and savings on the Loftie alarm clock and lamp. All that and more below.

Editor Favorite Loftie 15% off sitewide Loftie Right now at Loftie, you can get 15% off sitewide and save on two nightstand essentials we love. The Loftie Alarm Clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully, offering guided meditations, sound baths and more. The Loftie Lamp is more than just a sunrise lamp; this upgrade offers a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom.

Editor Favorite Windmill AC $415 $349 at Amazon Windmill Those of us without central air know that a quality window unit is a worthy investment, but lots of options on the market are bulky and inefficient — not to mention a total eyesore in your apartment. The Windmill AC unit keeps your home cool and offers a bevy of other benefits: whisper-quiet airflow, convenient Wi-Fi connection and energy-saving considerations. While it might seem unconventional to purchase an AC unit right now, if you have the storage space, off-season is the perfect time to invest in this home essential, now at an all-time low price.

Knix Warehouse Sale Knix Knix Knix intimates specialize in comfort, offering a wide range of sizes and options ranging from activewear to loungewear to shapewear. Right now Knix is offering discounts up to 60% as part of its Warehouse sale — but only through Nov. 7, so don’t hesitate to browse the options now. A bunch of its bestselling options like the Evolution Bra, Good to Go Seamless Leggings and leakproof period underwear are included in the sale.

CNN Underscored Best Tested SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (2TB) $460 $150 at Amazon SanDisk The best way to back up your data is with an external drive. Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external hard drive from SanDisk. The durable build of this model offers protection from drops of up to 6.5 feet, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 1TB, 2TB and 4TB options are all currently seeing a hefty discount at Amazon. For those searching for a top-of-the-line hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint.

Lowest Price Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones $350 $228 at Amazon Amazon Our editors found Sony’s WH-1000XM4 to be an outstanding pair of over-ear ANC headphones. They feature a comfortable design and a class-leading 30-hour battery life. Additionally, sound is still clear and rich with upscaling improvements — but noise cancellation is arguably the feature you’ll love most. These headphones typically come at a premium, but right now they're 35% off, alongside more Sony discounts on the Underscored-approved 1000XM5 and workout-friendly earbuds.

More deals to shop

• Right now you can save $150 on a sleek Microsoft Surface laptop that boasts all-day battery, lightweight design and a touchscreen display.

• Stock up on batteries — you’ll thank yourself later. Right now you can get 300 AAs for a whopping 58% off.

• Save on this refurbished Diggs dog crate, which is collapsible, safe and perfect for puppies.

• Get a complete picture of your genetics and health with this 23andMe DNA kit, now half off at Amazon.

• Save $15 on the Saje Good Cheer essential oils set with a $40 purchase and diffuse festive aromas throughout your home this season.

• Save on these cute, sustainable silicone bags, perfect for school lunches.

• Shop now to save on an artificial Christmas tree — Woot! has plenty of festive options at a variety of price points.

• Save an additional 25% on clearance at Nordstrom Rack, thanks to this Clear the Rack sale.

• Lite-Brite is a classic for a reason — get a kit for under $11 with the clipped on-page coupon.

• Plus, find more toys on sale during this Amazon promo, offering discounts on “Paw Patrol,” “Cocomelon,” “Hello Kitty” and more.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Cuup Holiday Event Cuup Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear, thanks to Cuup’s limited-time holiday sale. You’ll get $25 off orders of $150 or more and $50 off orders of $250 or more through Nov. 13.

Editor Favorite Calpak Luka Duffel $120 $96 at Calpak Calpak Just in time for holiday travel, Calpak’s bestselling Luka Duffel is 20% off. It’s plush yet durable, minimalist yet chic — and it’s the perfect size for weekend getaways, with handy compartments for all your things. Grab this editor-approved duffel for under $100 now through Nov. 14, no code necessary.

Sephora Holiday Savings Event Sephora Sephora sales don’t come often, but when they do, they’re good. Right now, everyone can take advantage of the beauty retailer’s Holiday Savings Event, regardless of membership status. You’ll find huge deals on skin care, makeup, hair care and more. Just be sure to use code SAVINGS to snag these offers.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Dyson V11 Animal Vacuum $600 $330 at eBay Dyson Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricier pick. Our favorite cordless vacuum tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up even pet hair as well as dirt and dust. Snag it right now in refurbished condition for almost half off.