Pronunciation lessons from Adele, a rescue from a submerged car, and a one-eared dog that paints. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

One-eared dog channels Van Gogh

Meet Van Gogh the dog, a one-eared canine with an eye for painting. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Adele reveals how to pronounce her name

Robin Meade reports on the singer revealing the correct way to pronounce her name.

Woman found clinging to car in canal

A man spotted a woman clinging to her car submerged in a canal while he was paramotoring near Miami.

2000 clocks, 1 palace and 48 hours to change them all

A small team of clockmakers adjust 2,000 clocks across the Palace of Westminster to keep British lawmakers working on time.

Actor has kids shave his head for upcoming role

Robert Downey Jr. asked his two sons to help him prepare for a new HBO television series.