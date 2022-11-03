SMR Musk Twitter content _00002612.png
Smerconish: Tough time for Musk's Twitter plan
04:34 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
SMR Musk Twitter content _00002612.png
Smerconish: Tough time for Musk's Twitter plan
04:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Tesla robot dancing
Video: Tesla debuts robot 'Optimus' that can dance and water plants
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190319-google-game-controller-GFX
Google is shutting down Stadia. CNN previewed the gaming platform in 2019
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
samsung artist fridge
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
amazon halo rise
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
Video: Half human-looking robot breaks speed record
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

In 2009, after Twitter was sued by then-St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa for being impersonated on the platform, the young company introduced a new feature: a blue and white check mark.

The check indicated that Twitter had verified the accounts of artists, athletes, government officials and agencies and other public figures. The option, which kicked off with plans to verify the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was presented as protection for individuals at risk of having their accounts fraudulently imitated and as a benefit to all users — a means of letting people know they could trust information being shared by prominent figures.

It soon became one of the platform’s signature features, copied by rivals like Facebook, and created a new kind of cultural cachet for those who received it. Now Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, is looking to overhaul the way verification works, with the potential not only to change who gets a coveted blue check mark, but also to create new headaches for users in spotting fake and fraudulent activity on the platform.

Musk confirmed this week he’s working to launch an updated version of the company’s Twitter Blue subscription service in which any user can pay $8 per month to get or remain verified. The world’s richest man has also used populist language, framing the move as a way to break “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark.”

Elon Musk leaves a courthouse after testifying in a court case on July 12, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Elon Musk leaves a courthouse after testifying in a court case on July 12, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Musk says Twitter will charge $8 a month for account verification after criticism for $19.99 plan

If users buy in, the plan could be a new revenue driver for Twitter, something Musk needs following his $44 billion acquisition of the company, which was partly funded with debt. He has also suggested that verifying more actual, human users could help address the prevalence of fake and spam accounts that he purported to be concerned about during his months-long effort to get out of the acquisition deal.

The logic appears to go something like this: By requiring users to pay for verification, using a bank account or credit card, it would create a higher barrier to entry for inauthentic accounts. Musk said in a tweet Wednesday that if accounts verified under his new system engage in “spam/scam/impersonation, they’ll be suspended, but Twitter will keep their money!” And he said he would create a separate tag that would show up under the name of public figures, similar to how Twitter already identifies government officials and representatives of state media organizations.

But the move could disincentivize certain prominent accounts from being verified, making it harder for users to determine which are authentic. And it’s not clear that it will prevent inauthentic and bot activity either.

“In fact, this is making Twitter a pay-for-play system, and we know that propagandists, people working to spread disinformation and other forms of manipulation via Twitter, are very much willing and able to finance their operations,” said Samuel Woolley, assistant professor at the University of Texas’ School of Information and author of the book “Bots.”

“Most of the propagandists that social media companies are most worried about, like the Russian government, the Chinese government, extremist groups, have a lot of resources,” he said.

Currently, Woolley said, to get past the Twitter verification requirement that users link a cell phone number to their account, bad actors will “buy thousands of smartphones and put them on racks … and that’s a much more costly endeavor than paying an $8 verification fee.” In theory, a person could also pay to verify an account and then allow a computer to run it, thus effectively creating an automated (or “bot”) verified account.

There may be other complicating factors. Users might have concerns about handing over their bank or credit card information to a company that allegedly has major security vulnerabilities, according to a company whistleblower complaint from just months ago. In many parts of the world, people don’t readily have access to banking services. And many regular Twitter users who aren’t worried about being impersonated and don’t care about Twitter “clout” may also simply not care to shell out for a blue check.

A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Twitter's C-suite clears out as Musk cements power over the company

It’s also not clear what would stop someone from creating and paying to verify an account fraudulently impersonating someone else, thus undermining the original purpose of the feature. It’s not hard to imagine someone paying to verify themselves as a customer support agent for a particular company and then using the credibility that comes from having a blue check mark to scam unsuspecting customers.

Twitter did not immediately respond to questions about the plan, including how it would prevent such imitation.

Musk has said his goal in buying Twitter is to bolster “free speech,” but some worry that the new subscription option could create a two-tiered speech system, based on who can and can’t afford to pay. With the new plan, for example, subscribers would get priority in replies, mentions and search, as well as the ability to post longer video and audio content while getting half as many ads as free users, according to Musk.

“You’re really saying that the free speech of people who pay is more important than the free speech of people who can’t,” said Jessica Gonzales, co-CEO of media accountability Free Press, who was part of a group of civil society leaders who met with Musk earlier this week to discuss content moderation and a recent surge of hateful rhetoric on the platform. “I actually told him … that I think that $8 a month is highly problematic.”

The proposed subscription update has been panned by several high-profile Twitter users, including author Stephen King and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” Ocasio Cortez said in a tweet Wednesday.

Musk on Wednesday hit back at critics of the plan, saying in a tweet: “To all the complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.”

–CNN’s Jennifer Korn contributed to this report.