Hillary Clinton CNNTM
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
02:36 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Hillary Clinton CNNTM
'Ironic and frankly disturbing': Hillary Clinton on GOP response to Pelosi attack
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kari lake denial
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sean patrick maloney
Tapper presses DCCC Chair over Dem spending in Republican primary races
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robocalls spoofing - stock
Hear robocalls paid for by Arizona and Michigan GOP encouraging voting by mail
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elie honig vpx
Analyst breaks down what Trump lawyers' email reveals
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pence spoke about the upcoming Supreme Court case involving a controversial Mississippi abortion law that will be heard at the high court on Wednesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former Pence aide on whether she thinks he will launch presidential bid
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
tapperctn ads
Why 'Truth in Advertising' laws don't apply to political ads
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe o'dea donald trump split
GOP Senate candidate doubles down on distancing from Trump
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 16, 2022. Graham on Friday, Oct. 21, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and F.B.I. agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked in their home by an intruder. One arrest has been made.
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
Both parties in dead-heat race ahead of North Carolina Senate election
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kari Lake
GOP gubernatorial candidate draws laughter from crowd after mocking Paul Pelosi's attack
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 31: People stand in line in front of the U.S. Supreme Court for an opportunity to hear oral arguments in Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina on October 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. The conservative Supreme Court will hear arguments for the two cases concerning the consideration of race as one factor in college admission at the two elite universities, which will have an effect on most institutions of higher education in the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kyung Lah sits down with Carlos Zapata
'This is a warning': Some conservative activists say their way of life is under attack
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abrams kemp split gov debate mckend dnt newday vpx
See what happened during the first Georgia gubernatorial debate
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Washington CNN  — 

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday said the Republican focus on crime ahead of the 2022 midterm elections was clear hypocrisy, telling CNN’s Don Lemon that the party is not “concerned about voter safety, they just want to keep voters scared.”

Clinton, who will headline her first candidate specific political rally on Thursday night with an event for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, lauded President Joe Biden’s efforts to combat inflation as “truly impressive” but said it is “more challenging to get that focus on the future” than to stoke grievance.

Clinton’s most pointed attacks for Republicans, however, centered on crime, telling “CNN This Morning” that she found it “ironic” and “frankly disturbing” that Republicans have not been as fervent as calling out the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, as they have been about making crime a political issue.

Crime has been a dominant issue for Republicans during the 2022 campaign, with the party spending millions to attack their Democratic opponents for being “soft” on the issue or tying them, at times dubiously, to efforts to defund the police. Some ads have featured video of violent crime.

“They are just trying to gin up all kinds of fear and anxiety in people,” Clinton said. “They are not dealing with it. They are not trying to tackle it. So I view it as an effort to scare voters.”

While Clinton said she agreed that crime was a legitimate concern for voters, she argued Republicans “don’t want to solve a problem, whether it is crime, inflation or anything else, they just want an issue.”

The former secretary of state, who said former President Bill Clinton spoke to Nancy Pelosi after the attack, showed particular contempt for Kari Lake, the Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate who joked about the attack on Paul Pelosi.

The Republican response to the attack, Clinton said, is “sadly a real indicator of where we are in our country right now that you would have people on the Republican ticket, like the woman running in Arizona, laughing about an attack on anyone, let alone an 82-year-old man whose wife happens to be second in line to the presidency.”

“I am rarely shocked any more but … making fun of that attack, somehow trying to turn it into a joke, the same party that wants us to be worried about crime,” Clinton said. “You know, the hypocrisy is incredibly obvious.”

Clinton, despite being one of the best-known Democrats in the country, has been one of the party’s least visible surrogates at campaign rallies in recent years. Her event with Hochul will be the first candidate-specific rally she will headline this year. That New York Democrats are asking for her help to juice turnout in Manhattan underscores the deep anxiety coursing through the party as Election Day nears, with Hochul locked in a tight race against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Polls show a ticket race in New York – with a Quinnipiac University survey released in mid-October finding 50% of likely voters backing Hochul compared to 46% for Zeldin.

Clinton said the tightness in the race between Hochul and Zeldin was “more of a turnout issue” and that the former Democratic presidential nominee expected the Democrat to win on Tuesday.

“But a midterm election is always difficult for the party in power. … We have seen that over and over again in recent history,” Clinton said. “So our job is to convince our voters to turn out because if they turnout, then there is no doubt we will win.”

Clinton said the same issue was facing Democrats across the country, including the Biden administration, which now has to convince voters that their actions now will make their future better.

“It’s really difficult to tell people what is going to happen in the future when, understandably, they are focused on the present,” Clinton said. “So yes, people are worried about the cost of living, they are worried about the economy, although the Republicans have absolutely no plan to do anything about that. … It is more challenging to get that focus on the future.”