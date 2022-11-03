princess reema becky anderson split
CNN anchor asks Saudi ambassador to US: Is the kingdom siding with Russia?
02:44 - Source: CNN
Oil and Energy 16 videos
princess reema becky anderson split
CNN anchor asks Saudi ambassador to US: Is the kingdom siding with Russia?
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
05:30
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
high utility bill
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap inflation 4x3
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail iea director 1
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bruno le maire ctw 0719
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
amanpour peter szijjarto
Hungarian foreign minister on why the country is still buying Russian energy
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas price explainer
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Christine Romans
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
01:17
Now playing
- Source: KTVK/KPHO
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
This is what determines the price of gas
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
London CNN Business  — 

Commodities giant Glencore (GLCNF) has been ordered to pay a record £281 million ($314 million) penalty by a UK court for bribing officials across Africa to gain access to oil.

The UK government’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which brought the case against Glencore Energy UK, said on Thursday that the penalty was the biggest ever handed out for a corporate criminal conviction in the country.

In June, the commodities trader admitted to seven counts of bribery at a court in London. The penalty announced on Thursday includes a fine, legal costs and confiscation of the profit Glencore made from its bribes.

“The conduct that took place was inexcusable and has no place in Glencore,” company Chairman Kalidas Madhavpeddi said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the firm had taken “significant action” to build a new ethics and compliance program.

The SFO investigation found that Glencore had funneled about $29 million worth of bribes between 2011 and 2016 through its workers and agents across its oil operations in Nigeria, Cameroon, the Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and South Sudan.

The money was used to secure preferential access to bigger cargoes and more valuable grades of oil as well as preferred delivery dates, the SFO said earlier his year.

Private jets stashed with cash

Judge Peter Fraser said Thursday that “bribery was accepted as part of [Glencore’s] West Africa desk’s way of doing business” and was “endemic amongst [its] traders.”

Bribes paid to state-owned oil companies and government ministries across Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and the Ivory Coast were often concealed as an unspecified “service fee”, “signing bonus” or “success fee,” the SFO said, citing Glencore’s financial reports.

It also found that, between 2012 and 2015, a Glencore trader and Nigerian agent withdrew a total $13.7 million in cash from Glencore’s Swiss cash desk. The cash was flown on a private jet to Cameroon, where it was used to bribe officials in the country’s national oil and gas companies.

In August 2011, two Glencore executives flew $800,000 in cash on a private jet from Switzerland to South Sudan. The money was recorded as an expense needed to open an office in the country, the SFO said. The money was paid via a local agent to officials in the newly established government in South Sudan.

Glencore said in May that it had resolved investigations into separate bribery charges brought by authorities in the United States and Brazil.

The company has set aside $1.5 billion to settle its legal cases, including the UK bribery action, it said Thursday.