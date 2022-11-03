teacher housing culver pkg vpx _00012119.png
An old convent and rooms for rent: Schools struggle to find affordable housing for staff
03:20 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
teacher housing culver pkg vpx _00012119.png
An old convent and rooms for rent: Schools struggle to find affordable housing for staff
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
'Made in America' is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN

If you bought your first home during the past year, consider yourself one of the fortunate few.

Skyrocketing home prices and climbing interest rates pushed the share of first-time homebuyers to an all-time low, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. And those first-time buyers were the oldest they have ever been, as the growing lack of affordability forced people to wait longer to reach life milestones like buying a home.

Residential single family homes construction by KB Home are shown under construction in the community of Valley Center, California, U.S. June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residential single family homes construction by KB Home are shown under construction in the community of Valley Center, California, U.S. June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Blake/Reuters

Why it's getting even harder to keep a roof over your head

First-time buyers made up just 26% of all homebuyers in the year ending June 2022, down from 34% the year before, according to NAR’s 2022 report on homebuyers and sellers. That was the lowest in the survey’s 41-year history. The share of buyers purchasing a first home has sat between 30% and 40% over the past decade and reached as high as 50% in 2009.

The age of a first-time homebuyer also rose, with the typical age reaching 36 years old, up from 33 last year. The typical repeat buyer’s age also climbed, reaching 59 years old, up from 56. Both are all-time highs.

As home prices soared and mortgage rates rose, buyers’ income dropped, the report found.

The median household income for first-time buyers slipped to $71,000 during the year ended in June, down from $86,500 in the previous 12-month period. Meanwhile, repeat buyers had a median income of $96,000, down from $112,500 the previous year.

Buyers typically purchased their homes for 100% of the asking price, the research showed, with 28% paying more than the asking price.

“For first-time homebuyers, the lack of affordability is playing a key role in holding them back from homeownership,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR’s vice president of demographics and behavioral insights. “They don’t have the equity that repeat buyers have for a down payment or to buy in cash. They have to save while paying more for rent, as well as student debt, child care and other expenses, and this year were facing increasing home prices while mortgage rates are also climbing.”

The time period covered by the research, from July 2021 to June 2022, included some of the steepest home price increases, reaching a peak median home price of $413,800 this past June. Inventory, hampered by decades of underbuilding, was at record low levels, which kept the competition to buy a home frenzied and pushed prices higher. By April of this year, mortgage rates began to surge past the 5% mark, with rates now topping 7% as the Fed embarked on a series of interest rate hikes in order to tame inflation.

Together these factors have made for one of the most challenging and least affordable housing markets in decades.

Fewer Black and Asian buyers

Economists and housing advocates have cautioned that the increasingly unaffordable housing market is locking many potential buyers, especially buyers of color, out of homeownership.

The research showed there were fewer Black and Asian homebuyers during the year studied, while the share of White and Hispanic buyers grew.

During the year ending in June, the overwhelming majority of buyers, 88%, were White, up from 82% the previous year. Of all home buyers, 8% were Hispanic, up from 7%. Meanwhile, 3% were Black and 2% were Asian, both dropping from 6% a year ago.

This is likely to exacerbate the racial homeownership gap, in which 72% of White Americans are homeowners while only 43% of Black Americans own a home, according to NAR.

house for sale STOCK
Shutterstock

How much house can I afford?

“We have been talking about the impacts, but this year we are seeing it realized in the data,” said Lautz. “Unless we have substantial homebuilding at affordable prices, we will continue to see first-time homebuyers held back.”

Lautz said that prior NAR research has shown that would-be Black homebuyers have lower incomes, higher debt and less likelihood of family support for a down payment than other groups. The data also showed that Black renters are also more squeezed, with a larger share paying more than 30% of their income to their landlord.

“With the rise of rents and how that is hitting first-time homebuyers, it impacts Black buyers more than it would any other group,” said Lautz.

Buying smaller homes, farther away

Because of the affordability crunch, homebuyers seemed less able or interested in buying in the area where they currently live. The median distance between a buyer’s current home and their newly purchased home was typically 15 miles between 2018 and 2021. The typical distance during the year ending in June 2022 was 50 miles.

Lautz said the research showed buyers faced hard decisions to close the deal on a home they could afford.

The typical home purchased was 1,800 square feet, had three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and was built in 1986, the NAR report found. That is a smaller and older home than in previous years.

“For a lot of people something had to give in the equation: their location, the condition of the home or its size,” said Lautz.