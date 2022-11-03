CNN —

Reba McEntire is taking some time to take care of her voice as she continues to tour throughout the US this fall.

The country star, 67, announced on her official Instagram on Wednesday that she made “the difficult decision” to reschedule three concerts slated for this weekend, after her doctor advised her “to go on vocal rest.”

The shows will now take place in December, with previously purchased tickets being honored for the new dates. McEntire will perform the rescheduled concerts in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina and Indianapolis on December 2, December 3 and December 16, respectively.

“Thank you for understanding!” McEntire wrote in her IG post.

As of now, the singer and actress is still slated to perform at the Country Music Awards next week, scheduled for Wednesday, November 9. CNN has reached out to CMA to confirm.

On the acting front, McEntire is currently appearing of the third season of David E. Kelley’s mystery series “Big Sky” on ABC.

She highlighted this week’s episode on her Instagram, mentioning special guest stars Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett, who, like her, are both country crooners and actors.