November 4, 2022

Many of you get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday. But could this be the last year for the “fall back” time change? While first implemented in the U.S by the Standard Time Act of 1918, a bill passed by the U.S. Senate earlier this year could spell the end of the practice. We’ll travel to the United Kingdom to meet a group of clockmakers who have a big job of making sure everything is working on time especially when it comes to the time change. And then, it’s time for some hero talk as we announce the top 10 CNN Heroes of the year.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Which billionaire businessman recently purchased Twitter?

2. Scientists recently completed a mission to map the composition of which planet in our solar system?

3. What policy impacting college admissions did the U.S. Supreme Court discuss this week?

4. What is considered the most expensive object ever built?

5. In Wednesday’s episode, research on what type of insect suggested that they found playtime rewarding?

6. In which country would you find the iPhone supplier currently locked down due to a Covid-19 outbreak?

7. The does the word “manta” mean in Spanish?

8. Through what mountain range did the world’s longest passenger train recently travel?

9. What famous scientist and inventor is first credited with the idea of shifting our clocks to extend daylight hours?

10. Name the bill that recently passed in the U.S. Senate that could make daylight saving time permanent.

