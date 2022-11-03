Today, you’ll find a deal on Beats Fit Pro, a discounted Calpak Luka Duffel and savings at Wayfair. All that and more below.

Wayfair Black Friday Sneak Peek Wayfair Way Day might have already passed, but don’t fret: Wayfair’s early Black Friday deals are here. Get major discounts — up to 70% off — across a bunch of categories like furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. Be sure to browse the limited-time holiday steals for all things decor and entertaining. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $35, too.

Editor Favorite Cuup Holiday Event Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now, you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear, thanks to Cuup’s limited-time holiday sale. You’ll get $25 off orders of $150 or more and $50 off orders of $250 or more through Nov. 13.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Beats Fit Pro $200 $145 at Woot! Hayley Saltzman/CNN The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: they blend all of the AirPods Pro's best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the first sale we’ve ever seen on these headphones. With a new low price and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

Editor Favorite Calpak Luka Duffel $120 $96 at Calpak Calpak Just in time for holiday travel, Calpak’s bestselling Luka Duffel is 20% off. It’s plush yet durable, minimalist yet chic — and it’s the perfect size for weekend getaways, with handy compartments for all your things. Grab this editor-approved duffel for under $100 now through Nov. 14, no code necessary.

Sephora Holiday Savings Event Sephora Sephora sales don’t come often, but when they do, they’re good. Starting today, everyone can take advantage of the beauty retailer’s Holiday Savings Event, regardless of membership status. You’ll find huge deals on skin care, makeup, hair care and more. Just be sure to use code SAVINGS to snag these offers.

More deals to shop

• Snag a refurbished Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier and fan combo for $250 right now at Woot!

• Shoppers can get 25% off orders of $50 and over at Rifle Paper Co. with code EARLYBIRD, so grab some holiday cards and beat the last-minute scramble.

• Get huarache sandals and more 20% off during this sitewide sale at Nisolo, now through Nov. 7. Use code TREATYOURSELF.

• Keep your phone juiced up wirelessly with this discounted Apple MagSafe charger.

• Today only, this second-gen Apple TV 4K setup is 44% off at Amazon.

• Get cozy in this Parachute lounge set, over half off right now.

• Clip the on-page coupon to save $15 on this Levoit humidifier, the perfect antidote to dry winter air.

• Shop the ongoing deals at Ulta — right now you can save 40% on top-rated hair products.

• S’mores, anyone? Even as temperatures dip, you can stay toasty by this Tiki Fire Pit, on sale at Amazon.

• Save on running clothes from brands like Balega, Patagonia, Nike and more right now.

Deals you may have missed

Microsoft Office Professional Lifetime License $349 $40 at Stacksocial Adobe Stock Right now, you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $40 — the lowest price we’ve seen. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.

Editor Favorite Thousand Fell 20% off sitewide with code TRADEIN20 Thousand Fell Classic white sneakers are a wardrobe essential that pairs with any outfit, and Thousand Fell offers stylish options that have the added benefit of being ultra sustainable. Made from entirely biodegradable and recycled materials (think coconut husk and plastic water bottles), these shoes are a win-win for the environment and your closet. Right now, get 20% off your order with code TRADEIN20.

Apple iPad Mini $500 $400 at Target from Apple The iPad Mini is the ideal device for someone who wants an ultra-portable tablet that doesn’t sacrifice performance for size. While this tablet does sport a small 8.3-inch screen, it’s just as powerful as the iPad, iPad Air and even the iPad Pro in some aspects. Right now, you score the Mini for 20% off — matching the best discount we’ve ever seen.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Dyson V11 Animal Vacuum $600 $330 at eBay Dyson Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricier pick. Our favorite cordless vacuum tackles even the toughest cleaning tasks on surfaces ranging from high-pile carpet to hard floors, capably and powerfully sucking up even pet hair as well as dirt and dust. Snag it right now in refurbished condition for almost half off.