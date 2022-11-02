‘Queen of the Deep’ Sylvia Earle: ‘Every time I go into the water, I see things I’ve never seen before’

Written by Nell Lewis; video by Earl Nurse, CNN
Published 9:15 PM EDT, Wed November 2, 2022
Mission Blue, the conservation organization founded by renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle, has created a network of Hope Spots -- places that have been scientifically identified as critical to the health of the ocean, due to their biodiversity, the presence of rare species or other ecological factors. So far, there are 146 Hope Spots across the world, including the Florida Gulf Coast, where Earle grew up.
Courtesy Blue-Green Connections, photographer Ray Bouchard
The Hope Spot initiative supports local conservationists to protect, research and raise awareness of the area, so that policymakers feel under pressure to enforce protection if none exists already. Off the coast of Panama and Colombia lies the Coiba and Cordillera de Coiba Hope Spot, which encompasses two marine protected areas. The area's underwater mountain ranges make it a busy corridor for migrating marine species and it is teeming with biodiversity, such as the bright seastars pictured here.
Courtesy Kevin Mantell
The Galápagos Islands, famous for their wealth of unique plants and animals (such as the blue footed booby pictured), are also a Hope Spot, and local champions have been campaigning for greater protection of the area. This year, Ecuador extended the marine protected area around the Galápagos Archipelago by 60,000 square kilometers (23,166 square miles).
Courtesy Alex Hearn, USFQ
The Ross Sea, located in Antarctica's Southern Ocean, is a pristine marine ecosystem and one of the most remote Hope Spots one the planet. It is full of wildlife, from blue whales to Adélie Penguins, which are photographed here crossing the sea ice in front of Mount Erebus. After sustained pressure from Mission Blue and its partners, the region was established as a marine protected area in 2017.
© John Weller
Kangaroo Island is Australia's third-largest island and has a vibrant marine ecosystem that attracts megafauna including the endangered Southern Right Whale. But human development is a threat. After a recent proposal to build a timber port, champions of the Kangaroo Island North Coast Hope Spot fought for greater protection, and the proposal was rejected.
Quentin Chester Photography
In 2022, Kahalu'u Bay on Hawaii's west coast was recognized as a Hope Spot for both its cultural and ecological treasures. Its clear, shallow waters are home to several endangered and threatened species such as Hawaiian monk seals and hawksbill turtles. It's also a critical habitat for hundreds of fish and invertebrate species, such as the lined butterflyfish pictured here.
Courtesy Bo Pardau
Another newly identified Hope Spot is the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in the Philippines, which is also the country's largest marine protected area. Whales, dolphins and sea turtles are found in these waters among more than 360 identified species of coral.
Courtesy Yvette C LEE
In the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Portugal, the Azores archipelago is full of underwater volcanoes and coral gardens, frequently visited by whale sharks. The region was identified as a Hope Spot for its network of marine protected areas, and in 2022, the Portuguese government announced it would expand these to meet its commitment to protect 30% of its ocean by 2023.
Courtesy Nuno Sá
CNN  — 

At 87 years old, Sylvia Earle has no retirement plans. The celebrated oceanographer, who holds the world record for deepest untethered walk along the seafloor, has spent more than seven decades exploring the ocean. As one of world’s most outspoken advocates for protecting it, she’s not ready to stop yet.

“I’m still breathing, so why should I?” Earle tells CNN’s Sara Sidner from the garden of her childhood home in Dunedin, Florida. A day earlier, Earle was out in the ocean with a wetsuit on and a scuba set on her back, searching for new life and fulfilling her enduring curiosity.

Decades spent exploring the ocean have earned Sylvia Earle the monikers "Her Deepness" and "Queen of the Deep."
Carlton Ward Jr / Wildpath

She has swum here ever since she was a kid, but Earle insists there’s always more for her to learn. “Every time I go into the water, I see things I’ve never seen before,” she says.

This is even true in the waters off Florida, where development and ecological disasters have marred the coastline and surrounding wildlife. Earle has witnessed seagrass meadows being dredged and filled to make way for waterfront properties; she’s seen the effects of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, when 168 million gallons of oil poured into the Gulf of Mexico; and in her lifetime, Caribbean monk seals, which could once be seen lounging on Florida’s beaches, have gone extinct.

“It’s nothing like the paradise that I knew,” she says, but some form of recovery is still within reach. “Nature is resilient, that’s cause for hope. But we need to give nature a break, take the pressure off.”

In Dunedin, that’s exactly what is now happening. The coastline, stretching from Apalachicola Bay in the north to Ten Thousand Island in the south, was designated a Hope Spot in 2019, as part of Earle’s Mission Blue program, which supports ocean research and restoration. There are more than 140 Hope Spots worldwide, all areas that have been scientifically identified as critical to the health of the ocean and are now being safeguarded by local communities and institutions.

“A healthy ocean begins with awareness,” states Mission Blue’s website, something that Earle has tirelessly strived for. Today, she tours the world, speaking at schools or UN general assemblies and the US Congress, sharing her tales of the ocean and urging conservation action.

Window to the ocean

Such steadfast commitment to the ocean has earned Earle many titles, from “Her Deepness” and “Queen of the Deep” to “Sturgeon General.” She is credited for opening doors to women in ocean science, becoming the first female chief scientist at the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in 1990, and she has pioneered the use of submersibles for deep ocean exploration.

“There was a time in the 1970s when access to the skies above and the depths below was roughly in parallel, but then the focus on aviation and aerospace took off,” she says. “Until very recently, more people had been on the moon than to the deepest parts of the ocean.”

Submersibles gave scientists like Earle the luxury of time. Scuba diving to extreme depths is very technical and dangerous, and going deeper often means less time at the bottom due to increased pressure and limited oxygen supplies. In a submersible, however, researchers can reach the seafloor and stay there for hours.

Earle says her love of nature was instiled in her by her mother. She has passed it on to her three children (pictured here in an old photo).
Courtesy of Sylvia Earle

During her voyages to the deep, Earle says she would stare through the window, asking questions to marine life passing by: “Who are you? Where did you come from? How do you spend your days and nights? What’s it like to be a fish?”

She hopes that rising back to the surface with this knowledge would help humans understand the value of life underwater and persuade them to start treating it differently. “We measure ocean wildlife by the ton, we don’t even accord them the dignity of how many individual tunas are there,” she explains. “It just shows we don’t regard these as living creatures, as individuals.”

Underwater access

While her message has certainly begun to penetrate, Earle believes that increasing access to the deep ocean and letting people see the life for themselves would help to truly cement it.

Earle with her daughter Liz Taylor, who now runs the submersible business Earle founded.
Lance Yamamoto

Her biggest goal is to build new submersibles that give ordinary people direct access to the deep ocean, says her daughter Liz Taylor, who is also president and CEO of DOER Marine, a company founded by her mother in 1992 that builds submersibles. “She really wants to be able to pluck individuals from all over the world and have them get that experience with her in the sub.”

Taylor agrees that traveling to the deep sea would help to change people’s attitude towards it. “You really feel that you become part of the ocean around you. The animals are very curious, they like to come over and check you out. (It’s) the reverse aquarium experience.”

When face-to-face with a fish in their own environment, it’s hard not to see them as dynamic and characterful creatures, she adds.

Earle picking seaweed with her two daughters, Liz and Gale (from right).
Courtesy of Sylvia Earle

An empathy for all living things runs deep within the family. Taylor says the idea that “all life matters” was ingrained in her and her two siblings from an early age. Earle attributes it to her own mother, who she said had a deep understanding of the “fragility of life” – possibly due to their own family tragedy. Before Earle was born, her parents had lost four children, their first in a car accident, their second from an ear infection, and twins who were born prematurely.

“My mother’s perspective was you want to save creatures for their own sake, they deserve to live,” she says. And as a result, she became the kid “who had cocoons in jars watching the emergence from a caterpillar to a butterfly.”

This may have been when Earle’s quest for knowledge of the natural world began, but it is yet to abate. After a life spent serving the sea, she believes that understanding nature is key to its recovery.

“I can, in a way, forgive a lot of the terrible things that we’ve done to the water, to the air, to the soil, and certainly to life in the sea … because we did not have the understanding,” but today there is no excuse, she says.

“We’re armed with knowledge that did not and could not exist until right about now.”