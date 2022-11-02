The Australian teenager on a mission to protect ragged-tooth sharks

Written by Nell Lewis; video by Angus Watson, CNN
Published 9:08 PM EDT, Wed November 2, 2022
Despite their terrifying toothy grin, gray nurse sharks are mostly harmless to humans. Due to loss of habitat and overfishing, the species is in decline and listed as critically endangered by <a href="https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/3854/2876505#threats" target="_blank" target="_blank">the IUCN</a>.
Courtesy Fish Rock Dive Centre
Gray nurse sharks are also known as the sand tiger shark and the spotted ragged-tooth shark.
Courtesy Fish Rock Dive Centre
Gray nurse sharks are known to aggregate in Fish Rock, an underwater cavern in the South Pacific Ocean, north of Sydney, Australia. It has a unique ecosystem, full of corals and sponge gardens that provide shelter for many aquatic species, such as jellyfish.
Courtesy Fish Rock Dive Centre
It's also on the route of annual whale migrations from May to November, occasionally serving as a <a href="https://mission-blue.org/2021/08/young-marine-conservationist-champions-the-fish-rock-hope-spot-in-new-south-wales-to-protect-critically-endangered-grey-nurse-sharks/" target="_blank" target="_blank">whale nursery</a> where mothers bring their calves for a rest. Pictured here is a humpback whale.
Courtesy South West Rocks Dive Centre
Fish Rock is a hotspot for scuba divers who plunge down to admire the biodiversity. <a href="https://www.nicolaslenaremy.com" target="_blank" target="_blank">Nicolas and Léna Remy</a>, Sydney-based underwater photographers, often explore the cavern.
Courtesy Nicolas & Léna REMY
In this photo, captured by <a href="https://www.nicolaslenaremy.com/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Nicolas Remy</a>, a blue grouper fish drifts behind a diver with some friends.
Courtesy Nicolas & Léna REMY
Fishing is still allowed nearby, leading to a decline in gray nurse sharks which are sometimes caught as bycatch. In this photo, a shark swims with a fishing hook and a line hanging from its mouth.
Courtesy South West Rocks Dive Centre
Australian teenager Shalise Leesfield is leading efforts to protect Fish Rock from further damage. She is campaigning for a no-fishing zone to be implemented, and has nominated the region as a Hope Spot, part of a program by conservation organization Mission Blue that identifies places critical to ocean health.
Leesfield is a keen diver herself and loves to explore Fish Rock. She says that swimming in the underwater cavern gives her an "adrenalin rush." Pictured here is a shiver of sharks.
Courtesy Fish Rock Dive Centre
Protecting Fish Rock would not only help gray nurse shark populations bounce back, but it would help to preserve the whole ecosystem from charismatic marine life to the less photogenic species, such as this family of eels.
Courtesy Fish Rock Dive Centre
CNN  — 

With a menacing grin, needle-like teeth, and a sharp pointed snout, a gray nurse shark isn’t a creature that most people would want to encounter. But Shalise Leesfield isn’t most people.

The 16-year-old Australian couldn’t think of a better creature to meet when scuba diving off the coast of South West Rocks, near her home in Port Macquarie, a coastal town north of Sydney.

“I know there’s a huge stigma around how scary they can look, but I promise you they are the sweetest animals ever,” she says. “They’re so docile and so curious, they’re like the Labradors of the sea.”

The slow-moving sharks, which like to dwell near the sea floor in warm, shallow waters, are – for the most part – harmless to humans. But the gray nurse shark (also known as the sand tiger shark and the spotted ragged-tooth shark) is under threat. Populations have fragmented, habitats have been lost due to ocean warming and human development, and extensive fishing has led to a huge decline in numbers, according to the IUCN, which lists the species as critically endangered.

Shalise Leesfield 1
The Australian teenager making the ocean safer for sharks
03:22 - Source: CNN

One area where they can still be spotted is Fish Rock, an underwater cavern with a vibrant and unique ecosystem, 40 miles up the coast from Leesfield’s home.

“A beacon of hope”

Diving in the 410-foot-long tunnel, among the pink gorgonian corals and sponge gardens, is an “adrenaline rush,” says Leesfield. As well as gray nurse sharks, whales, stingrays, grouper fish and many more marine species can be seen there.

But recreational, professional and charter fishers are allowed access within 200 meters (656 foot) of Fish Rock, so long as they use a special vegetable-derived bait. This is leading to a decline in biodiversity and increased pollution, says Leesfield. She wants to extend the no-fishing area, establishing a 1,500 meter (5,000 foot) protected “sanctuary zone,” to reflect studies that have found gray nurse sharks migrating up to that point.

Her campaign has already seen the area nominated as a Hope Spot, which is part of the Mission Blue program launched by renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle that identifies places as critically important to the ocean’s health and supports protection. This has helped to raise awareness of the fragility of both the area and gray nurse sharks, says Leesfield.

Gray nurse shark numbers have declined in recent years, leading to the species being listed critically endangered.
Courtesy South West Rocks Dive Centre

“When people think about Hope Spots, they think about Sydney Harbour or the Great Barrier Reef … so to get Fish Rock up on that platform is just such incredible news,” she says. “I love to call Fish Rock a beacon of hope for these sharks, because it’s their home … It’s just such a crucial place for them and to not have protection for such an important habitat, it’s devastating.”

Currently, Leesfield is working with politician Cate Faehrmann, member of parliament and marine spokesperson for the Australian Greens party in New South Wales, to legalize protection of the sharks and implement a no fishing zone in the area.

Faehrmann explains that Fish Rock is a critical breeding ground for gray nurse sharks. “It must be protected to ensure the shark’s survival,” she says, adding that she’s proud to have worked with Leesfield. “Shalise is part of a new generation of campaigners speaking up for the environment and our future is a lot brighter as a result of their passion and determination to save our planet and our precious wildlife.”

Not her first rodeo

For someone who hasn’t yet left high school, this sounds like an impressive feat, but Leesfield’s track record in conservation goes beyond protecting gray nurse sharks.

Aged 11, after noticing the damage plastic pollution can do to the marine environment, she started a campaign that called for fishing line collection bins to be installed in her local area, in order to reduce ocean pollution. It resulted in a government environmental grant worth more than $75,000 AUS ($48,000).

Shalise Leesfield has been campaigning to protect the environment since the age of 11.
CNN

Since then, she has founded “Shalise’s Ocean Support” which aims to inspire people to take care of the environment, and started a “Plastic Free Schools” website which advises teachers and students on reducing school waste.

Leesfield’s dedication to the cause comes from a deep love of the ocean that grew from her experiences of kayaking and scuba diving.

“I guess falling in love with the sea over time made my passion grow and made me stand up for what I really love,” she says.

She believes that the younger generation needs to get out of the mindset that saving the environment is something that should be “left up to the adults.”

“We are the ones that will be inheriting the Earth and the ocean,” she says.