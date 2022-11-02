Europe has warmed faster than any other region in the past 30 years

Jennifer Gray
By Jennifer Gray, CNN Meteorologist
Published 10:20 AM EDT, Wed November 2, 2022
Firefighters try to control a wildfire in Louchats, France, on July 17.
Thibaud Moritz/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter battles a blaze in the suburb of Pallini, east of Athens, Greece, on July 20.
Panayotis Tzamaros/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Residents of the neighborhood of Las Llanadas, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, rush to evacuate their animals from the area on July 23.
Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Firefighters spray flame retardant in Hostens, France, on July 22.
Benoit Tessier/Reuters
Police officers and locals attempt to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Vatera, Greece, on July 23.
Elias Marcou/Reuters
Burned areas are seen on Mont Saint-Michel de Brasparts in Saint-Rivoal, France, on July 22.
Sevrette J/ANDBZ/Abaca/Sipa USA
Residents of the Greek village of Vrisa wait to evacuate the area on July 24.
Anthi Pazianou/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighting vehicles are ablaze during a wildfire outside Brasparts, France, on July 19.
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows burnt olive trees and fields in Megara, Greece, on July 20.
Aris Oikonomou/AFP/Getty Images
A local resident fights a fire with a shovel in Tabara, Spain, on July 19.
Bernat Armangue/AP
A wildfire burns atop a mountain in the northern suburbs of Athens on July 19.
Chine Nouvelle/SIPA/Shutterstock
Helicopters drop water above a fire in Avila, Spain, on July 18.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Firefighters take a break in Catalonia, Spain, on July 17.
Eric Renom/NurPhoto/Getty Images
A fire engine is driven through El Pont de Vilomara, Spain, on July 18.
Albert Gea/Reuters
A wildfire burns forest near the Portuguese village of Memoria on July 12.
Paulo Cunha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Burnt-out cars are seen in central Portugal on July 14.
Octavio Passos/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows destruction in a residential area following a large blaze in London on July 20.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Firefighters work in Avila on July 18.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
A firefighter and a member of Spain's Civil Guard watch a fire in Zamora, Spain, on July 18.
Isabel Infantes/Reuters
An airplane takes part in firefighting operations in Portugal on July 14.
Octavio Passos/Getty Images
Burnt cars and trees are seen at a campsite in southwest France on July 19.
Clement Viala/infobassin/ABA/Shutterstock
Firefighters attempt to control a fire in the French communes of Landiras and Guillos on July 13.
Thibaud Moritz/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters work in Rebolo, Portugal, on July 14.
Armando Franca/AP
A local resident tries to stop flames from reaching houses in Figueiras, Portugal, on July 12.
Joao Henriques/AP
A cloud of smoke rises from the Dune of Pilat, in the Arcachon basin of southwest France, on July 13.
Thibaud Moritz/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter looks on during firefighting operations in Espite, Portugal, on July 13.
Pedro Rocha/AFP/Getty Images
A wildfire burns through vegetation in Landiras, France, on July 13.
Laurent Theillet/AFP/Getty Images
People rest after being evacuated from a campsite in western France on July 13.
Thibaud Moritz/AFP/Getty Images
People look at plumes of smoke caused by a wildfire in Malaga, Spain, on July 15.
Hannah McKay/Reuters
People take pictures of firefighting aircraft flying over La Teste-de-Buch, France, on July 14.
Thibaud Moritz/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters set a backfire to a plot of land to prevent a wildfire from spreading further in Louchats, France, on July 17.
Thibaud Moritz/AFP/Getty Images
Residents watch as a column of smoke emerges from a fire in A Pobra do Brollón, Spain, on July 17.
Eliseo Trigo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Residents of Alhaurín el Grande, Spain, were evacuated because of a fire in the Sierra de Mijas mountain range on July 15.
Alex Zea/Europa Press/Getty Images
A firefighter tackles the flames surrounding Portugal's Ancede village on July 15.
Hugo Delgado/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
CNN  — 

As the climate crisis accelerates, Europe is warming faster than any other region, according to a new State of the Climate in Europe report from the World Meteorological Organization.

The WMO report comes ahead of the UN’s international climate summit in Egypt, and is one in a series of reports over the past several weeks that show how the world is off-track on its climate goals. Not only are countries missing the mark on their efforts to reduce planet-warming fossil fuel emissions, but measurements show temperatures are already skyrocketing.

Global temperature has already risen around 1.2 degrees since the industrial revolution, and scientists have warned that this temperature should be limited to just 1.5 degrees to avoid the most severe impacts of the climate crisis.

Some continents are feeling that rise more than others. Wednesday’s report shows temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years – at a rate of about 0.5 degrees Celsius per decade.

‘A live picture of a warming world’

Recent reports show how the region’s temperature rise is fueling extreme weather.

Year-to-date through July, the number of wildfires the EU was quadruple the 15-year average. A deadly, record-breaking heatwave in the UK strained public health and buckled infrastructure. Exceptional drought plagued the continent this summer, drying up some of the world’s most economically important rivers. And that drought that came on the heels of some of the most destructive floods Europe has ever seen.

People board a ferry during evacuation as a wildfire burns in the village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 6, 2021.
Nicolas Economou/Reuters

Europe's summer of floods and fire was its hottest on record, report finds

In 2021, the last full year covered in Wednesday’s analysis, more than half a million people were directly affected by climate change-fueled weather events. Extreme weather caused economic damages exceeding $50 billion. And the accelerated warming has caused Alpine glaciers to lose 30 meters in ice thickness from 1997 to 2021, the report notes.

“Europe presents a live picture of a warming world and reminds us that even well-prepared societies are not safe from impacts of extreme weather events,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in a forward on the report. “This year, like 2021, large parts of Europe have been affected by extensive heatwaves and drought, fueling wildfires. In 2021, exceptional floods caused death and devastation.”

Accelerated warming has caused Alpine glaciers to lose 30 meters in ice thickness from 1997 to 2021, the report notes. And in Greenland, which is covered by the WMO regional analysis, rain fell for the first time ever in 2021 at the summit station high atop the ice sheet – part of a melting trend that has accelerated sea level rise.

“European society is vulnerable to climate variability and change, but Europe is also at the forefront of the international effort to mitigate climate change and to develop innovative solutions to adapt to the new climate Europeans will have to live with,” Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement.

Taalas said in his forward that although Europe’s pace on cutting planet-warming emissions has been “good,” their ambition on this front “should be further increased.”

The report notes that greenhouse gas emissions decreased 31% between 1990 and 2020. The bloc is aiming to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030.

“As the risks and impact of climate change become increasingly apparent in day-to-day life, the need and the appetite grow for climate intelligence, and rightly so. With this report we aim to bridge the gap between the data and the analysis to provide science-based but accessible information that is ‘decision-ready’, across sectors, across professions,” Buontempo said.