A man suspected of shooting two Newark, New Jersey, police officers on Tuesday is in police custody, according to two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant charging the suspect, Kendall Howard, with two counts of attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said.

One of the officers was shot in the leg and has a small fracture, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Tuesday. The other officer was shot in his shoulder and the bullet grazed his neck, Baraka said. Both are in stable condition, he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.