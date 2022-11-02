CNN —

Aron McKillips – a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Boys – was taken into custody Tuesday by federal authorities after the FBI filed a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, according to an online court docket and documents.

McKillips is facing charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.

The Boogaloo Boys – also known as the Boogaloo Bois – are described as an anti-government extremist group in an affidavit filed this week. McKillips is also a reported member of the New Sons of Liberty militia group, the affidavit states.

“McKillips has and does travel to multiple jurisdictions within the United States for protests, meetings, and training with other members of the Boogaloo Boys movement,” the affidavit states.

According to investigators, McKillips illegally built machine guns and spoke about being in possession of a grenade launcher.

The investigation into McKillips began on New Year’s Eve of 2020 – when he was stopped by police for a traffic violation.

“In the rear of the vehicle officers located several hundred rounds of 5.56mm and 9mm ammunition, body armor, (an) AR-15 rifle (component), parachute flares, medical kits … and military-style equipment,” the affidavit states.

Over much of the next 22 months, according to the affidavit, investigators heard from sources that McKillips spoke about weapons and violence on various messaging platforms.

In recordings posted in a Signal chat room, and obtained by authorities in July 2021, McKillips spoke to other Boogaloo movement members about plans to “blow up the IRS,” and talked about “burning down federal buildings and shooting federal agents,” according to the affidavit.

A source told law enforcement that in May 2022 he said he wanted to “blow up Facebook headquarters,” according to the affidavit.

In October of last year, investigators were told by a source that McKillips discussed using a pipe bomb against a child support office because it “charged a processing fee instead of giving all the money to the mother of his children,” the affidavit states.

McKillips’ attorney, Neil McElroy, declined to comment on the charges against his client at this time. “Other than the information contained in the complaint, the government has provided no discovery such that I could provide an informed statement regarding the charges, at this point,” he said.

McKillips is scheduled to appear in court on November 9 for a detention hearing, McElroy told CNN.

CNN has reached out to the FBI Cleveland Division for more information.