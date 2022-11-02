No-hitter thrown for just the second time in World Series history as Astros beat Phillies in Game 4

Travis Caldwell Jill Martin
By Travis Caldwell and Jill Martin, CNN
Updated 2:05 AM EDT, Thu November 3, 2022
Houston's Cristian Javier pitches during Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday, November 2. He pitched six no-hit innings before being relieved by Bryan Abreu.
Steve Boyle/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Houston relief pitcher Ryan Pressly and catcher Christian Vazquez celebrate their team's win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Pressly closed out the 9th inning as four Astros pitchers contributed to the no-hitter.
David J. Phillip/AP
Pressly delivers a pitch to Philadelphia's Brandon Marsh during the ninth inning.
Elsa/Getty Images
Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber grounds out during the sixth inning on Wednesday.
Kyle Ross/USA Today Sports
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/31/politics/jill-biden-world-series-philadelphia" target="_blank">First lady Jill Biden</a>, third from left in front, hold signs for a Stand Up To Cancer campaign after the fifth inning of Game 4. The first lady attended the game in Philadelphia as part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative. She has made her love of the Phillies well known and has longstanding ties to the city.
David J. Phillip/AP
Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker hits a double during Game 4.
Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports
A young Phillies fan is seen wearing a gold chain Wednesday.
Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Philadephia's Bryce Harper steals second under Houston second baseman Jose Altuve.
David J. Phillip/AP
Fans react as Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies makes a catch for an out on Wednesday.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Fans wave towels as Philadelphia's Aaron Nola prepares to pitch during Game 4.
Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports
Fans enter the stadium in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Brian Garfinkel/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Philadelphia's Alec Bohm rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday, November 1. The Phillies hit five home runs in the game, tying a World Series record, and they won 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros.
Matt Rourke/AP
Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker leaps at the wall but can't reach a home run hit by Brandon Marsh in the second inning.
Matt Slocum/AP
Bryce Harper crushes a breaking ball to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the first inning of Game 3. It was the sixth home run of the postseason for Harper, who was named MVP of the National League Championship Series.
Elsa/Getty Images
Phillies fans hold up a "cheaters" sign with the Astros' logo on Tuesday night. The Astros won the World Series in 2017, but many baseball fans consider that title tainted because of a cheating scandal. Major League Baseball found that the team had illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams' pitching signs during their championship season, leading Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane to fire manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Philadelphia right fielder Nick Castellanos makes a diving catch on the first play of Game 3 on Tuesday night.
Matt Slocum/AP
Players line up for the National Anthem before Game 3. It was the first World Series game in Philadelphia since 2009.
Chris Szagola/AP
The Phillie Phanatic entertains fans on Tuesday night.
Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports
Houston's Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez celebrate after Bregman hit a two-run home run in Game 2 on Saturday, October 29. The fifth-inning blast gave the Astros a 5-0 lead, and they held on to win 5-2 and tie the series at one game apiece.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Umpire Pat Hoberg watches to see whether a ball hit by Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber was a home run or a foul ball in the eighth inning . The ball was initially thought to be fair, but replays showed that it was actually in foul territory.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Bregman watches his fifth-inning home run clear the fences in Game 2.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Philadelphia's Edmundo Sosa dives for a ball but is unable to make the play in Game 2.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Philadelphia's Jean Segura reacts after striking out in the second inning of Game 2. Astros starter Framber Valdez frustrated the Phillies, striking out nine and allowing only four hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Thomas Shea/USA Today Sports
Astros fans cheer on their team in Game 2.
Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Houston's Jeremy Peña hits an RBI double to open the scoring in Game 2. The Astros started with three straight doubles and took a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins mishandles the ball in the first inning of Game 2, allowing Yuri Gurriel to reach safely. It cost the Phillies a run, as Álvarez scored on the error.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Valdez delivers a pitch in the first inning of Game 2.
Eric Gay/AP
Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto hits a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to give the Phillies a 6-5 lead in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 28. The Phillies went on to win by that score.
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Tucker leaps at the wall but can't reach Realmuto's home run in the 10th.
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Realmuto, right, celebrates his homer with Harper.
Eric Gay/AP
Astros watch the 10th inning from the dugout.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Castellanos dives for a game-saving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Houston relief pitcher Hector Neris celebrates after striking out Castellanos to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning Friday. The game was tied 5-5.
Eric Gay/AP
A scoreboard worker at Minute Maid Park changes the number during the top of the fifth inning, when the Phillies tied the game at 5-5.
Eric Gay/AP
Tucker celebrates in the dugout after hitting his second home run of the night to give the Astros a 5-0 lead in the third inning.
Eric Gay/AP
Marsh reacts after being called out on strikes in the third inning.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
The Dominican Sisters of Mary Immaculate watch Game 1 on Friday. The "rally nuns" are some of the Astros' most famous fans.
Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports
Tucker smashes a solo home run in the second inning to open the scoring in Game 1.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Houston starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of Game 1. He started hot, retiring the first nine batters he faced.
Eric Gay/AP
Hoskins stands in the on-deck circle during Game 1.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Harper wears <a href="https://www.mlb.com/phillies/fans/phillie-phanatic" target="_blank" target="_blank">Phillie Phanatic</a> gear as he stands for the National Anthem on Friday.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Fans show love for Houston star Jose Altuve on Friday.
David J. Phillip/AP
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who is from the Houston area, gives the "play ball" announcement before Game 1.
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Images
Teams line up for the National Anthem ahead of Game 1.
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
Houston manager Dusty Baker watches from the dugout during Game 1's opening ceremony. The 73-year-old is the oldest manager in World Series history.
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images
A Phillies fan enjoys the pregame atmosphere at Minute Maid Park.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
CNN  — 

For just the second time in World Series history, a no-hitter has been thrown as four Houston Astros pitchers completed the feat against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night to win 5-0 and secure their place in baseball lore.

Cristian Javier started Game 4 in the series for the Astros, tossing six innings of no-hit ball, striking out nine and walking two. He threw 97 pitches before being relieved.

Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero each pitched a perfect inning before Ryan Pressly closed out the Phillies in the ninth at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

With the win, the Astros even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece, scoring all of their runs in the fifth inning.

Javier told FOX after the game, via a translator, “It’s funny. My parents told me today I was going to throw a no-hitter, and thanks to God, I was able to accomplish that.” Javier, who hails from the Dominican Republic, later told reporters his father arrived in the US yesterday and saw him pitch for the first time.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies demolish Houston Astros in history-making victory and take a 2-1 series lead

Houston manager Dusty Baker said postgame that he was thinking of Javier and protecting his health when deciding to pull him after the sixth, noting Javier’s increasing pitch count and the strength of the Astros’ bullpen.

“It’s always tough to take a guy out, but you have to weigh the no-hitter and history versus trying to win this game and get back to 2-2 in the World Series,” Baker said.

The only previous no-hitter in 118 years of World Series history is Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

The Astros now hold the distinction of throwing the first combined no-hitter in postseason history, according to Major League Baseball. The only other no-hitter in postseason history was tossed by Roy Halladay for the Phillies in the 2010 National League Divisional Series.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson noted the Phillies had a no-hitter pitched against them by the New York Mets earlier this year, then won the next day.

“These guys, they got a short memory. They’re going to go home tonight. They’re going to go to bed and come back in here tomorrow and prep and compete like they always do,” Thomson said.

This is Houston’s second no-hitter this season. On June 25, Javier, Hector Neris and Pressly combined for one against the Yankees.

Astros catcher Christian Vazquez said of the Game 4 performance that he did not think of completing the no-hitter until “maybe the last inning” due to the potent Phillies lineup, which slugged their way to a Game 3 victory Tuesday.

“We’ve not finished the job yet, but this is very, very special for us. And when we get old we’re going to remember this,” Vazquez said.