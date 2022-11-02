Washington CNN —

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs on Wednesday continued to defend her decision to not debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, despite polls showing a close race and criticism from some Democratic allies.

“You know, not only is Kari Lake – has she centered her entire platform around this election denialism, I didn’t want to give her a bigger stage to do that,” Hobbs, a Democrat, told “CNN This Morning.” “She has shown that she’s not interested in any kind of substantive conversation, she’s only interested in creating a spectacle.”

It’s a stance Hobbs has stood by throughout the closing days of the campaign – she told CNN’s Dana Bash last month that such an event wouldn’t move voters – but it has provided an opening for Lake, a Donald Trump acolyte whose campaign has labeled Hobbs a “coward” for refusing to take the stage with her.

Polling released in recent days has indicated that the race is in a statistical dead heat.

David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, has previously told CNN that the Hobbs campaign’s stance on debates, which breaks with a 20-year debate tradition by major party candidates in Arizona, is a “mistake.”

“When you’re running to be the chief executive of a state, strength becomes a leading indicator and that’s true in any executive position. So, when you refuse to debate, it can be construed as weakness and fear,” Axelrod said. “The way you deal with falsehoods is to challenge the person who’s promoting them,” Axelrod added of Lake’s baseless focus on the 2020 election being stolen.

Pressed by CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday as to why she wouldn’t use a debate opportunity to confront Lake’s false election claims, Hobbs said, “Look, we’re six days out from the election and our campaign strategy is our campaign strategy. So, we’re moving forward. I’m continuing to make my case to the voters of Arizona. Whether or not we debated in this race is not going to decide this election. We made a decision, didn’t want to be a part of her spectacle.”